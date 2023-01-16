Read full article on original website
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Hawkins weighs purchase of Civis Bank building in Church Hill
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Commission is looking to purchase the old Civis Bank building to serve as the new home of county offices that are currently housed in the Church Hill city-county building. Reason for Moving.
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton
Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Johnson City woman turns 107 years old
Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident. Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 22-28)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission
Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission. County Mayor Richard Venable, right, on Jan. 19 reads the proclamation, and then Fleenor, 69, makes remarks during the commission meeting. He is a former Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management director for the county and also involved in volunteer firefighting and other volunteer activities in retirement.
Church Hill BMA passes revisions to "somewhat antiquated" personnel policy
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance that updates the city’s outdated personnel policy during its Tuesday meeting. City Attorney Chris Raines worked heavily on the revisions to the 20-year-old policy with the help of MTAS, the...
Town of Unicoi sanctions 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. This year’s strawberry festival will be held on May 20.
Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct investigating alleged incident in Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter made an announcement on Friday about a new investigation by the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct into an alleged incident that occurred last week between an elected official and a county employee. Potter said in the statement: ”As Mayor of Johnson...
Sullivan places one-year moratorium on rezonings close to South Fork of Holston River
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on rezonings within one-quarter mile of the South Fork of the Holston River. However, the measure approved Thursday does not include land around South Holston Lake, from which the South Fork of the Holston flows.
SCSO identifies second Blountville homicide victim
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away. The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in...
United Way of Greater Kingsport seeking applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program
Sullivan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $49,565 in Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the...
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School took another step closer on Thursday when the Carter County School Board voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” said Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter....
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan Street, during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Liberty Bell Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Liberty Bell Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services
Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn
TOMS CREEK — An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor- trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant
On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
