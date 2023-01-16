ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City woman turns 107 years old

Abundant Christian Living is celebrating the birthday of one very special resident. Sarah Collier turned 107 on Thursday. Collier, who is a native of Wise County, Virginia, has been living at Abundant Christian Living for the last 17 years and is their oldest resident.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission

Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission. County Mayor Richard Venable, right, on Jan. 19 reads the proclamation, and then Fleenor, 69, makes remarks during the commission meeting. He is a former Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management director for the county and also involved in volunteer firefighting and other volunteer activities in retirement.
Kingsport Times-News

SCSO identifies second Blountville homicide victim

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away. The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids

ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School took another step closer on Thursday when the Carter County School Board voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” said Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter....
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan Street, during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High

CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services

Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn

TOMS CREEK — An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor- trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant

On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

