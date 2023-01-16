ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Silicon Valley

Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways

The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire

California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
VIRGINIA STATE
CalMatters

Will California’s transformation to electric vehicles work?

To battle climate change and clean up its severe air pollution, California enacted a historic mandate to replace gasoline cars with zero-emission vehicles within 12 years. But can the transition really happen as quickly as the state requires? And what will it mean for Californians and their economy? Today, CalMatters launches “Race to Zero: California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota

An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UCSD Guardian

California’s Hypocrisy Problem

California has earned its reputation as the left-wing bastion of America. Having voted for the Democratic nominee in every presidential election since 1992, the California Democratic Party now holds the governorship and supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Such control would make one assume that California is a liberal haven, the product of what unilateral Democratic control looks like. And while California does have many of these policies — be it higher taxes, higher-paid teachers, or relaxed drug enforcement, it also has many issues. Some are common in high-population states, but some are unique to California and pose complex questions about the true motives of its supposedly liberal residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
publicnewsservice.org

State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up

Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
edsource.org

What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide

Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Trojan

New state law sheds light on USC wages

California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

