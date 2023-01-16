Read full article on original website
Opinion: California’s economy is in danger. It can go one of two ways
The much-celebrated California boom is facing a harsh reality. Everything was looking good, based on enormous growth in capital gains in tech stocks and property, and some in Sacramento assumed the bounty would last — until it didn’t. The latest bad news is the evaporation of the state budget surplus that is now rapidly turning into a deficit that could run as high as $22 billion to $40 billion, particularly if there’s a recession.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire
California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
To reel in oil industry, California should examine its maintenance practices – not tax profits
To reduce gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on the oil industry's excess profits, but that won't necessarily help. California lawmakers should instead take a closer look at how refiners use maintenance shutdowns for their benefit.
Newsom says 95% of Texans pay more than Californians in taxes. But is he correct?
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently proclaimed that “95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”. But is that true? Some Sacramento Bee sleuthing concludes that, well, Newsom’s statement cannot be independently verified. Asked to provide a source for the assertion, Newsom’s office cited a 2018 study by the Institute...
Will California’s transformation to electric vehicles work?
To battle climate change and clean up its severe air pollution, California enacted a historic mandate to replace gasoline cars with zero-emission vehicles within 12 years. But can the transition really happen as quickly as the state requires? And what will it mean for Californians and their economy? Today, CalMatters launches “Race to Zero: California’s […]
165 Horses Exposed to EHM in Minnesota
An 8-year-old grade pony gelding in Dakota County, Minnesota, tested positive for EHM on January 13 after developing clinical signs, including ataxia and urinary incontinence, on January 10. The pony is now recovering, but 165 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
California’s Hypocrisy Problem
California has earned its reputation as the left-wing bastion of America. Having voted for the Democratic nominee in every presidential election since 1992, the California Democratic Party now holds the governorship and supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Such control would make one assume that California is a liberal haven, the product of what unilateral Democratic control looks like. And while California does have many of these policies — be it higher taxes, higher-paid teachers, or relaxed drug enforcement, it also has many issues. Some are common in high-population states, but some are unique to California and pose complex questions about the true motives of its supposedly liberal residents.
Residents of 3 More California Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Relief
Three more California counties have been added to President Joe Biden’s list of those eligible for disaster relief following this month’s rainstorms that inflicted untold damage and killed at least 20 people across the state. Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties now join Merced, Sacramento and...
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up
Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide
Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
New state law sheds light on USC wages
California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
