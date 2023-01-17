Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Reveals New HomePod With Next Level Audio Quality In Another Surprise Announcement
Apple's full-size HomePod returns, with the second-generation Siri smart speaker gaining Matter support among other improvements.
9to5Mac
The Apple TV expects you to have an iPhone in order to accept new iCloud terms and conditions
A viral tweet today highlights a somewhat frustrating limitation with the Apple TV software. As of a recent software update, tvOS expects users have access to an iPhone or iPad in order to do things like accept new iCloud terms and conditions, or update their Apple ID settings. Although most...
Apple Reportedly Puts AR Glasses On Back Burner As It Plots Less Expensive, Mixed-Reality Headset
Shifting strategy in favor of an affordable mixed-reality headset, Apple may be refocusing plans away from the rumored AR glasses reportedly in production.
Apple Just Added A New Feature To Your New HomePod Mini
Apple announced today that air temperature and humidity sensors that have been thus far dormant in your HomePod mini will now be active and useful.
CNET
Top Phones to Expect in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
The year has only just started, but there are already plenty of rumors, reports and leaks about new phones that are expected to debut throughout 2023. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new devices. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
Business Insider
How to unlock a phone from T-Mobile to change carriers or travel abroad with your phone
To unlock a phone from T-Mobile, you need to check if your device meets the eligibility criteria. T-Mobile will remotely unlock eligible devices within two business days of meeting the requirements. Android users can unlock their phone in the Settings app, while iPhone users need to contact T-Mobile. Are you...
CNET
Apple Announces iOS 16.3 Release Along With New Black History Month Collection
Apple announced the launch of its Black Unity Collection today in celebration of Black History Month that includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, matching iPhone wallpaper and a mosaic watch face. According to the company, the watch face and wallpaper designs will be available next week, along with its newest software updates: iOS 16.3 and WatchOS 9.3.
Apple Just Gave The MacBook Pro A Big Performance Boost With New M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips
Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro update gives its pro-performance laptops the most power they've ever had. The upgrades go beyond just the Apple Silicon chips, though.
Apple Insider
AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get new firmware update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple released a new firmware update for theAirPods lineup with unknown bug fixes and performance improvements. The update is designated to be for most of the current AirPods lineup, including the AirPods 3, first-generation...
How To Drop And Share Pins In Apple Maps On iPhone
Pins in Apple Maps can be useful for referencing a place you frequently go, or for sharing locations with other contacts. We'll show you how to use them!
Apple Reveals New Mac Mini With M2 And M2 Pro Chips At An Affordable Starting Price
As rumored, Apple has revealed a new Mac mini, and the company's latest M2 and M2 Pro SoCs are at the center of this bite-sized refresh.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro periscope camera looks increasingly likely
The telephoto lens in the iPhone 15 Pro will get a noticeable jump in image quality if a series of leaks about a periscope lens turn out to be accurate. The change should also shink the thickness of the camera hump. Why iPhone 15 Pro could have a periscope lens.
Vox
Inside the battle for the future of Amazon
Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist for 15 years and has covered Amazon, Walmart, and the e-commerce industry for the last decade. He is a senior correspondent at Vox. For years, it seemed as though nothing could stop Amazon’s explosive growth and success. Even a pandemic couldn’t slow...
How To Access Your Apple Music Account On Your Tesla
American EV pioneer Tesla finally rolled out its holiday software update in December 2022, bringing a bevy of cool features to new and existing Tesla EVs. The biggest news is the availability of a native Apple Music app, a much-awaited feature among Apple fans who drive a Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, or Model Y.
Apple Gives M2 Pro And M2 Max SoCs Surprise Reveals
Rumors of incoming Apple product reveal turned out to be true, as Apple made several such announcements to kick the day off. In addition to launching new MacBook Pro models, the company also announced a refreshed lineup of Mac Minis. While these products did not undergo a design overhaul, both got massive changes to the internals thanks to Apple's brand new chips — the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. For those unaware, these chips are direct successors to the M1 Pro and the M2 Max (announced in October 2021). The new M2-branded chips join the Apple M2 SoC lineup, which Apple announced a little over six months ago in June 2022.
Should You Upgrade To The 2023 MacBook Pro M2?
Apple has just unveiled its new range of in-house chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max build on the success of the basic M2 chip that launched last year. The M2 chip itself is a sequel to the M1, Apple's highly successful first attempt at making its own silicon hardware. The Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to 32 GB of unified memory and a GPU that can pack as many as 19 cores. The M2 Max takes things even further, featuring 12 cores as standard split between eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. Its GPU has up to 38 cores, and it contains up to 96 GB of unified memory. It's no surprise that it's been hailed by Apple as "the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop."
Twitter Blue Rolls Out Cheaper Annual Subscription
Twitter Blue is rolling out an annual subscription that can help you save some money if you are a subscriber. We have all the details right here!
Apple Agrees To Human Rights Policy Assessment After Deal With Investors
Apple's record isn't exactly stellar when it comes to labor rights and unionization activities, but some positive change has finally arrived.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0