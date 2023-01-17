Apple has just unveiled its new range of in-house chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max build on the success of the basic M2 chip that launched last year. The M2 chip itself is a sequel to the M1, Apple's highly successful first attempt at making its own silicon hardware. The Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to 32 GB of unified memory and a GPU that can pack as many as 19 cores. The M2 Max takes things even further, featuring 12 cores as standard split between eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. Its GPU has up to 38 cores, and it contains up to 96 GB of unified memory. It's no surprise that it's been hailed by Apple as "the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop."

2 DAYS AGO