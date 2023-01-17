ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?

Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
prescottenews.com

The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ

Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
PRESCOTT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground on 38,000-square-foot, Net Zero campus

Child Crisis Arizona, whose mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families, today joined with local dignitaries including Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, major funders including Janis Merrill, Kathye Brown, Erik Olsson, Thunderbird Charities, and board members to break ground for its planned 38,000-square-foot, climate-friendly, net-zero campus at 424 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22

From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Carefree. Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. "The Carefree Fine Art Festival features...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down

Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge. Man dead, two others hurt after shooting in west Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man died at the scene and another was taken...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways

PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe

PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

