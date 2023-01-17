Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Plant store owner's desert-tropical backyard is an homage to Phoenix's past
As our region faces a long term drought, a lot of Phoenix residents are doing what they can to help out, including rethinking their yards. Xeriscaping has been a thing for a while now, but Michael Lanier is taking that concept to a whole new level. Lanier is the owner...
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?
Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
azbigmedia.com
Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground on 38,000-square-foot, Net Zero campus
Child Crisis Arizona, whose mission is to provide children and youth in Arizona a safe environment, free from abuse and neglect, by creating strong and successful families, today joined with local dignitaries including Mesa Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia, major funders including Janis Merrill, Kathye Brown, Erik Olsson, Thunderbird Charities, and board members to break ground for its planned 38,000-square-foot, climate-friendly, net-zero campus at 424 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22
From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Carefree. Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. "The Carefree Fine Art Festival features...
AZFamily
HOA tells Queen Creek couple to take pride flag down
Health inspectors found mold in an ice machine at a Phoenix taco shop and dressings and salsa not kept cold enough at a Tempe lounge.
Sheriff: Dog rescued after falling into crevice at Arizona canyon
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office recently helped reunite a dog with its owner after the animal fell into a deep crevice near Little Painted Desert Park. On Monday morning, deputies were dispatched to the park after receiving calls from a woman whose dog had fallen off the edge of a canyon.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 20-23
I-17 The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project. The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed, along with parts of the...
AZFamily
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
Rio Verde Foothills donkey sanctuary impacted by drought crisis
"I have about 25 donkeys and a few horses,” Carroll said. “All the donkeys are either rescues from neglected abused homes or were abandoned.”
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closure in Phoenix among restrictions on Valley roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple freeway restrictions, including a closure in north Phoenix and at Sky Harbor Airport, are set to occur this weekend. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
'I was just running off adrenaline': Mom gives birth in Ahwatukee school parking lot
PHOENIX — A Valley couple welcomed their newborn son this past weekend, but it didn't go as they had planned. Jenna and Brian Abbey, who also have two other kids, tell 12News they didn't make it to the hospital in time. Their son Ryker was born in a school parking lot.
iheart.com
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
'I'm hoping to raise awareness': Artist paints day-to-day life of those living in 'The Zone'
PHOENIX — A woman showering with a hose, a group hiding under a blanket, and droves of people waiting for food, one local artist is showcasing the reality of homelessness in downtown Phoenix. Joel Coplin is one of the people who live in "The Zone." He's chosen to paint...
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport preparing for surge in travelers
PHOENIX - Thousands of people are expected to flood into the Phoenix area for 2023's Super Bowl, and one of the busiest places will, of course, be Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. With the expected heavy traffic, airport officials have some tips to ensure a smooth ride for travelers. "The...
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that left woman critically injured
PHOENIX - A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Thursday morning. The driver fled after the collision and has not been found. No suspect information was released. The intersection has been closed off for the investigation.
