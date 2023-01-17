ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits Nell Holcomb School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer visited the 3rd graders and Nell Holcomb School Thursday afternoon, January 19. The students have been studying weather and had lots of great questions for Laura!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Heartland Pets feat. Ava 1/20

We have a couple of furry felines that need new home, and they're up for adoption in Cape Girardeau. You can adopt Loretta from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Meantime, let's focus on our local shelters. Many of those also filled with animals that need homes, like "Foxy."
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
METROPOLIS, IL
Man arrested after Carbondale burglary

Man arrested after Carbondale burglary

Authorities in Kentucky want to expose dangerous street drugs they say are hiding in plain sight. Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life, researchers say it might have health benefits for the donors.
CARBONDALE, IL
The benefits of donating blood

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A study from the Library of Medicine says you might be 88 percent less likely to have a heart attack by regularly giving blood. Kathy Harris is one of those who regularly donate blood. Harris says she’s excited to give. “I’m waiting to see...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Carbondale police investigating burglary

Carbondale police investigating burglary

St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands.
CARBONDALE, IL
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
CARBONDALE, IL
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
PADUCAH, KY
5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail

5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail

Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau

St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Jackson voters to decide on citywide recreational marijuana sales tax

Jackson voters to decide on citywide recreational marijuana sales tax

2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30.
JACKSON, MO
2 SIU students win free tuition at men’s basketball game

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Southern Illinois University students won free tuition at the men’s basketball game on January 14. According to a release from SIU, the two students are Brianna Claypool, an aviation flight and management major in the School of Aviation from Cary, Illinois, and Cole Rushing, a junior accounting and finance major in the College of Business and Analytics from Goreville, Illinois.
CARBONDALE, IL

