Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits Nell Holcomb School
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer visited the 3rd graders and Nell Holcomb School Thursday afternoon, January 19. The students have been studying weather and had lots of great questions for Laura!
Heartland Pets feat. Ava 1/20
We have a couple of furry felines that need new home, and they're up for adoption in Cape Girardeau. You can adopt Loretta from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Meantime, let's focus on our local shelters. Many of those also filled with animals that need homes, like "Foxy."
A look at the year ahead for the Jackson area | Checking In with the Chamber 1/19/23
43-year-old man Larry Harvey is in jail following a robbery in Carbondale, after he walked into a business and demanded money. 4 people are behind bars after 2 separate drug busts this morning in Cape Girardeau. Laura Wibbenmeyer visits Nell Holcomb 3rd graders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Laura Wibbenmeyer...
Man wanted on active warrants in Alexander County arrested in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been taken into custody after being found in Cape Girardeau. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department about a vehicle crossing the bridge from Illinois into Missouri. The Sheriff’s Office informed Cape Girardeau Police that there...
3 airlines bidding for services at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is making a bid to take over services at another Heartland Airport. Contour already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky. But now the airline wants to take off in Marion, Ill. Back in November in 2022, Cape Air Terminated...
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
Man arrested after Carbondale burglary
Authorities in Kentucky want to expose dangerous street drugs they say are hiding in plain sight. Blood donations are needed year-round and while that donation could save someone's life, researchers say it might have health benefits for the donors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 4 people are behind bars after...
The benefits of donating blood
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A study from the Library of Medicine says you might be 88 percent less likely to have a heart attack by regularly giving blood. Kathy Harris is one of those who regularly donate blood. Harris says she’s excited to give. “I’m waiting to see...
Event at McCracken Co. library teaches community members how to spot newest street drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in Kentucky want to expose dangerous street drugs they say are “Hiding in Plain Sight.”. A member of the Kentucky State Police was at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday evening, January 19 giving a presentation on fentanyl and other opioids. People...
Carbondale police investigating burglary
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Four people were taken into custody after two...
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
Jackson voters to decide on citywide recreational marijuana sales tax
2 injured in Mt. Vernon shooting, police still searching for suspects. Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. It happened last night around 6:30. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. We are waiting to hear from Sheriff Dan Bullock about the nationwide search...
One lane southbound closed on I-55 near center junction due to crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department has responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-55. The crash is located near center junction between Jackson and Cape Girardeau. Traffic headed southbound will be restricted to one lane. It’s not clear how long this will last. Drivers...
SEMO Women’s basketball wins dramatic game over UT Martin
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated UT Martin Thursday night on January 19 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. SEMO won 56-54, with the win being thanks to a basket by Kori Tomlin with less then a second to play. With...
2 SIU students win free tuition at men’s basketball game
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two Southern Illinois University students won free tuition at the men’s basketball game on January 14. According to a release from SIU, the two students are Brianna Claypool, an aviation flight and management major in the School of Aviation from Cary, Illinois, and Cole Rushing, a junior accounting and finance major in the College of Business and Analytics from Goreville, Illinois.
