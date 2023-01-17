Read full article on original website
Crown Garden Club To Meet
Crown Garden Club is pleased to invite all to our meeting on Thursday, January 26. This time our guest speaker will be Karen England, President of San Diego Horticulture Society. Karen will teach us how to grow and cultivate herbs in our homes/gardens. Perfect timing with the cost of eating these days! She will also share how to use them in cooking and baking- there might be some special treats!
Learn The Art Of Live Storytelling At Free Storytelling Institute
Adults and high schoolers who enjoy telling stories – ever considered storytelling in front of an audience? The Storytelling Institute, a free six-week course presented by the Storytellers of San Diego at the Coronado Public Library, is open to everyone who would like to hone their skills in this ancient art form. The Institute culminates in a storytelling slot for each participant at the San Diego Storytelling Festival which will take place all day at the Coronado Public Library on Saturday, March 18.
Coronado Art & Wine Festival ...
Save The Date! The Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival Is May 13. The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Coronado Schools Foundation for the Second Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival taking place at 10th and Orange on May 13 from 12 to 5 p.m. The arts and culture festival is designed to bring everyone together for a signature local event to enjoy delicious sips and bites, while funding essential programs at our public schools. Coronado Chamber Executive Director Rena Clancy and President and CEO of Coronado Schools Foundation Michelle Gilmore are bringing their dream team together again.
Coronado Senior Association 44th Birthday Bingo Blast
The Coronado Senior Association is proud to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo at our 44th year of bingo in Coronado with our Birthday Bingo Blast at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 7th and Orange, on Monday, January 23 at 12:30 p.m. To honor this event and to honor Walt Disney Company’s 100th Birthday, for this blast only, we are increasing 12 cash prizes to $50 each and giving out guaranteed jackpots of $100, $200 and $300! Plus, the bingo patterns will be Disney-themed for this event. Join your fellow Disney and bingo devotees, who love to wish upon a star, as you play bingo while tapping your feet to Disney music at the only cash bingo in the land of Coronado. You must be at least 18 years young to play and the minimum buy-in is $10. Arrive at Cinderella’s Castle early to get a good seat at the Royal Table! Fantasyland opens at approximately 11:30 a.m. Come and be our guest for three and a half hours at our supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mad Tea Party!
Floral Designing Presentation To Be Held Jan. 23
Nancy Baldwin is a life long floral designer. She has participated in the SDMA’s Art Alive as a legacy designer for 25 years, is a 33 year member of BBGC, and participates yearly in the Coronado Flower Show. Art Alive, the SDMA’s biggest fundraiser, challenges designers to create floral...
Spreckels Center Newcomer Tour
Whether you are new to Coronado, a long-time resident, or want to gather information for an older adult in your life, we invite you to a tour of the John D. Spreckels Center on Thursday, January 26 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.. You will meet facility staff, hear about the programs and classes offered and enjoy light refreshments and hot coffee.
Want To Find More Happiness In 2023? - Connect
Didn’t make a resolution? Maybe start the new year with slow, deep breathing. Many of us are still recouping from 2022, and as we embark on 2023, it is okay to slowly embrace it as you transition. Resolutions, though powerful, are not necessarily the key to happiness. Connection, on the other hand, is.
PAWS Of Coronado Is Racing Into 2023!
The Second Annual 5k Ruff Run presented by PAWS of Coronado will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m. in the Coronado Cays. Animal lovers of all ages and their furry companions are encouraged to participate, it is sure to be some tail-wagging fun. Don’t have your own furry companion to run or walk with? No worries! All are welcome to sign up and cruise alongside our community pets to the finish line. You can also participate and support PAWS animal welfare work with our virtual run option. A packet will be mailed directly to you prior to race day that provides all the materials as if you were at the event. Team or group sign ups are also encouraged. This run will feature a 5k route through the Coronado Cays, while also having a paw-pular one mile option.
CHS Girls Varsity Water Polo Team Takes The Win Over El Camino
The CHS Girls’ Varsity Water Polo team had a great game against El Camino on Thursday, January 12. The stands were filled with excitement and anticipation about what would happen next. Coronado was ranked at #7 preseason in San Diego, and 37th at the national level. They had lost their previous game against The Bishop’s School. Then, they went into this one focused, honed in, and prepared to win. Coronado took the lead in the first quarter with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The girls’ ambition helped them achieve their win of 11-2 and they took the lead from the beginning of the game.
Islander Megan Ledgerwood ...
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino. For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with...
Patrick Hugh Howard
Patrick Hugh Howard passed away November 20, 2022 with his family at his side. His 55 years were a mixture of cancer surgeries, treatment, infections, hospital stays, and slow incomplete recoveries coupled with long stretches filled with the delight and fun of many deep friendships, travel, outdoor adventures and his chosen work path with Kimberly, Tirey & St. John, and Fishermans Landing.
Coronado Welcomes Carrie Downey Back To Serve On The City Council
Many in Coronado may be familiar with Carrie Downey, who has represented Coronadans in previous years on the City Council. I had the chance to speak with Downey about what’s ahead as she prepares for a new term as a council member. “I never stopped following what the City...
Islander Girl’s Water Polo Team Rolls With Victory Over El Camino
For the 2022-2023 Coronado High School girl’s water polo team, or as some may know them, the defending CIF DI Champions, the start of their quest to repeat has been off to a solid start. Standing with a record of 4-3, the Islanders have shown flashes of championship caliber...
Newly Elected CUSD Trustees Reflect On Their First Month In Office
The Coronado Unified School District’s (CUSD) School Board, who have been a significant part of the community over past years, recently welcomed four new board members: Mal Sandie, Renee Cavanaugh, Scot Youngblood, and Alexia Palacios-Peters. Mal Sandie and Renee Cavanaugh, newly elected board members, reflect on their first month sworn in office.
