WLKY.com
LMPD release type of car believed to be involved in deadly Dixie Highway hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has released the type of car they believed was involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway. Police say the car in question is a Volvo, but they did not have a color or model year. They did say it should have heavy damage and may be missing the driver's side mirror.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a man a short distance away on Slevin Street suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Wave 3
Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Sergeant Patrick Allen, a man was hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Ralph Avenue. Officials said the pedestrian, a 30 year-old man, was hit by a car that was traveling northbound around 8:15 p.m. The car was not on the scene when Shively...
Wave 3
LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD seeking information on deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. The home is north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 4 hours ago. Plans for the...
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to homicide involving teenager in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in the Shively neighborhood back in December. The two Louisville teenagers, age 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. On...
Wave 3
LMPD searching for car involved in hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said they are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 7. Just before 2 a.m., a man was found lying in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway, near Paramount Drive, after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
Wave 3
Teenager in hospital after being shot following fight with family member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a male juvenile in their mid-teens is in the hospital after being shot in the Okolona neighborhood on Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive around 10:15 p.m. Officials said when they arrived...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 13 years for deadly shooting in Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 13 years in prison for a deadly shooting in the Klondike neighborhood. Lucius Adams was sentenced in court on Wednesday. Adams previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and other charges for the death of 20-year-old Jacob Kerr in 2019. Court documents...
Wave 3
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old woman who died after being struck by a vehicle in west Louisville on Wednesday morning has been identified. Santanna Willie Holland died due to blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:15 a.m.,...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Wave 3
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
One dead after Denny's sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
According to Louisville NBC affiliate, WAVE, a woman is dead and two others injured after a sign fell on a car in Elizabethtown today.
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle near Churchill Downs dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was struck by a vehicle near Churchill Downs has died days later at the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Blvd. and Longfield Ave., LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
'Someone's going to get hurt': East Louisville residents fearful after recent break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several disturbances and calls to the police, Glenview Springs residents feel like they have to take matters into their own hands. "You can't wait [for] things escalate to the point of violence," Paul Knopt, local homeowner, said. Knopt has lived in Glenview for the past...
