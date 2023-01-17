ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Brittney Griner Makes First Public Appearance Since Release From Russian Prison at MLK Day March in Phoenix￼

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 64

Guy
3d ago

I care about US Citizens! Britney complains about our country, and she is rewarded for it! Go to Afghanistan…

Samantha Rose
3d ago

Just give her a crown 👑 already . Everyone is making her famous , for something it did . Do we not pay for our consequences anymore ?

MJ
3d ago

Something seriously wrong with people if they think she is some kind a hero.

People

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner's Relationship Timeline

WNBA star Brittney Griner wed Cherelle Griner in June 2019 Brittney and Cherelle Griner have supported each other through thick and thin. The WNBA star and her wife got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot one year later. However, they had met years earlier, having attended the same college, Baylor University. Cherelle has always showed her support for Brittney's career highs, and she's shown herself to be equally dedicated to her wife during some of her most difficult moments, including when Brittney was recently detained in Russia...
ARIZONA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Report: Dallas Wings star Allisha Gray to be traded to Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray is headed to Atlanta. The former WNBA rookie of the year is being dealt by the Dallas Wings to the Dream, ESPN’s M.A. Voepel reported on Wednesday night. Specifics of the deal are not yet known, though the trade is expected to include draft picks once it is finalized. The Dream hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the WNBA Draft in April.
DALLAS, GA
