ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 6

dewayne gladney
3d ago

This is the greatest example ever. Athletes make multi millions of dollars a year and are put on pedestals idolized. What happened to the bills player at the time was a tragedy. Thankfully he recovered. This is the thing though. How much a year does anyone think that the person that saved his life makes? Our culture perceives being rich and famous somehow makes you great. Having money is exactly that. Just means you have more money than someone else. it in no way means your better than someone just because your pockets are deeper. A man on a football teams makes millions a year to play a game but the man that saved his life makes 50-60k a year. Make a tackle or an interception equals millions a year. saving that millionaire's life equals what? People think about that for a min.

Reply
2
Don Zimmerman
3d ago

How about the organization put its money where its mouth is and give him a 10k bonus & giving 1k to dollars to everybody that was helping.

Reply
2
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

ESPN1530 On Demand: Richard Skinner On Bengals/Bills.

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. Richard Skinner of Local 12 joined me to talk about the Bengals/Bills playoff tilt, and what it will be like to drive to Buffalo with Paul Dehner Jr. and Jay Morrison. Listen...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

635K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy