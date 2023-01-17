This is the greatest example ever. Athletes make multi millions of dollars a year and are put on pedestals idolized. What happened to the bills player at the time was a tragedy. Thankfully he recovered. This is the thing though. How much a year does anyone think that the person that saved his life makes? Our culture perceives being rich and famous somehow makes you great. Having money is exactly that. Just means you have more money than someone else. it in no way means your better than someone just because your pockets are deeper. A man on a football teams makes millions a year to play a game but the man that saved his life makes 50-60k a year. Make a tackle or an interception equals millions a year. saving that millionaire's life equals what? People think about that for a min.
How about the organization put its money where its mouth is and give him a 10k bonus & giving 1k to dollars to everybody that was helping.
