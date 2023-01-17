ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

DeSoto reflecting Dr. King's dream with diversity, middle class expansion

By Steve Pickett
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojaIk_0kGrrqHH00

Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream continues to gain ground in DeSoto 02:23

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On Monday afternoon, DeSoto's Ernie Roberts Park was filled with an array of parents, grandparents and children.

It was a display of ethnic and racial diversity—a community centerpiece to gather families on the nation's holiday commemorating the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The very presence of these families side by side may offer a symbolic example of Dr. King's vision, known worldwide as "The Dream."

From the Alabama bus boycotts of the 1950s to the 1968 sanitation workers' strike in Memphis, Dr. King advocated for the end of racial segregation and discrimination afflicting the nation's African-American population.

The pastor used protests and boycotts to ensure legal remedies against job, housing and education bias.

In the midst of the civil rights era, DeSoto was a small town just southwest of Dallas. The town followed the tenets of Jim Crow laws. By the 1980s and 90s, the migration of Black families started to be seen in the southern Dallas County communities of DeSoto, Duncanville and Cedar Hill.

"When I think of the history of this community...there were mostly whites only. Really, it's changed, a positive change," DeSoto resident Craig Lester said.

Lester and his wife now raise their five children in DeSoto. As an African-American family, they are part of the town's racial majority. DeSoto's median income, according to the United States Census Bureau, sits at $79,000. The town's median home value is listed at $359,000.

The racial and ethnic diversity among the town's neighborhoods, city government, and business development reflect the "dream" Dr. King envisioned, according to Lester and others.

"I can remember being the only African-American student in many of my classes when [I] attended school in DeSoto ISD," DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor said. She says that she now believes the city fully embodies Dr. King's dream.

Proctor points to the city's expanding middle class, housing stock and education programs—both public and private—as examples of opportunity and accessibility urged and pushed for during Dr. King's advocacy for civil rights.

And it's not just a DeSoto thing, she says.

"I think it's being seen in many great southwest Dallas County communities. I think it's a dynamic affecting more than DeSoto."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community.  "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Fort Worth event helps address hunger issues in the community

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several events were held across North Texas Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day."Dr. King stood for selflessness not selfishness. Giving is better than receiving."One event in South Forth Worth focused on one of the holiday's main goals—community service. What started as a one-day MLK Day event has now turned into a week-long annual MLK End Hunger Challenge, an effort to combat hunger in the Fort Worth community. It's a challenge accepted by Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, Youth Build and Community Food Bank. "It means a lot for me to come...to these events...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Princeton ISD school board considers not letting public rent facilities

PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday night, several outraged members of a North Texas LGBTQ organization showed up to Princeton ISD's school board meeting. They say they were planning to host a Pride event at the district's high school this summer — but now, the school board is considering taking away the option for the public to rent some of its facilities for events. The district has not confirmed this to CBS 11 – but a facility use item is on the agenda.The LGBTQ organization Princeton TX Diverse says they're planning to hold a Pride event this summer at the city's high school."We've...
PRINCETON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s only visit to Fort Worth left lasting impact

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. only made one visit to Fort Worth in his lifetime, but his brief trip left a lasting impact. In October 1959, he gave a speech at the old Majestic Theater downtown, despite some anger, hate and a bomb threat. It's title? "A Great Time to Be Alive."Bob Ray Sanders, longtime Fort Worth journalist and author of "Calvin Littlejohn: Portrait of a Community in Black and White," said it's important to keep in mind that 1959 was still a very segregated time in Fort Worth. Littlejohn, who documented the Black community in...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasisd.org

See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule

The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Ways you can celebrate MLK Day in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Annual tributes of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of faith, community service and politics.And on Monday, the federal observance of the Dr. King holiday, commemorations continue. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, there are several parades planned in North Texas. Despite Jan. 16 considered a national holiday, many consider it a day of service to the community; not a time to rest. In Dallas, one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations kicks off at 10 a.m. when the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted

"South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted" is a new exhibition that showcases personal histories of racial injustice and highlights local families and businesses that survived mistreatment – Paige introduces us to the folks that brought this photographic exhibit into focus. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

More Texas universities blocking TikTok access on campus Wi-Fi

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas at Dallas blocked students and staff from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi Tuesday, joining a growing list of Texas universities with similar bans. Officials with the University of North Texas, UT Arlington and UT Austin say the move is in response to Governor Greg Abbott's recent directive about the popular video sharing app. The governor banned TikTok on all government-issued devices back in December and directed all state agencies to take several other immediate steps regarding the app, citing security concerns and privacy risks. "In order to comply with the Governor's directive, we blocked access to TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

'A little gesture of kindness': Mattel sends thousands of Barbies to Cook Children's in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of toys and a single message arrived at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth on Thursday morning: All in memory of one little girl. Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed in Wise County in late November, was once a patient at Cook Children’s. Her mom, Maitlyn Gandy, agreed to tell the story one more time. She wanted to, especially Thursday.
FORT WORTH, TX
vanishinggeorgia.com

Shiloh Church, DeSoto

This historic church was located just outside DeSoto near Chokee Creek. The photo dates to 2008, and I think the church is gone now. I haven’t been able to track down any history of the congregation but I believe it was African-American.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Benbrook to check emergency sirens after one started for no apparent reason

BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Benbrook will check all seven of its outdoor emergency warning sirens after one started sounding early Wednesday morning. It's at least the fourth reported instance since November of sirens turning on for no apparent reason, alarming residents across the city and in neighborhoods of southwest Fort Worth.The siren on Highway 377 near Z Boaz Park turned on sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Benbrook Fire Chief Tommy Davis.It sounded for several minutes, according to people who live in the neighborhood next to the siren, then stopped. It came back on a second time, this time sounding...
BENBROOK, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three DISD Board Seats up for Grabs

Three of the nine seats that make up the Dallas Independent School District’s (DISD) Board of Trustees will be up for grabs this spring, with candidate application filing having opened on Wednesday. Elections for DISD Districts 2, 6, and 8, which will be held on May 6, will likely...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

White Settlement Mayor Ronald White has died, city officials announce

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement Mayor Ronald White has died, the city announced Tuesday.Mayor White was a longtime White Settlement resident and was in his third term as mayor when he passed. He had also "served the public in one capacity or another for the majority of his adult life," the city wrote on Facebook.It is with a heavy heart that the City of White Settlement announces the passing of Mayor Ronald A. White. Mayor White, a longtime resident and community leader, was in his third term in office as Mayor and had also served the public in one capacity or another for the majority of his adult life. Mayor White was an advocate for advancing the City of White Settlement and his presence around the community and City Hall will be greatly missed.His cause of death is unknown at this time.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
175K+
Followers
25K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy