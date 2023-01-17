Read full article on original website
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Alabama affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes
WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Alabama following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Alabama...
FEMA assistance extended to additional counties following tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal assistance is being extended to additional counties recently affected by the tornado outbreak. According to Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott, FEMA assistance will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale. Those in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties can...
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
Where to find FEMA disaster assistance locations in Selma
Several FEMA disaster assistance locations have been set up in Selma for those still recovering from the devastation of the tornado event of Jan. 12. See below for a list of locations and times of operation:. Selma High School at 2180 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Methodist...
State lawmakers help their districts recover following tornadoes
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers continue to help Alabamians impacted by last week’s deadly tornadoes. Some even took to the streets to hand out food in their districts. Senator Robert Stewart represents a large portion of the Black Belt. “This church has been feeding people every day since the...
AG Steve Marshall visits Selma after tornado, warns of scammers
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Selma Wednesday, January 18. He said he was moved at the sight of people from all over the area, in all neighborhoods and even some people from out of town, coming together to help each other in this time of need. But he has a warning for those who will come to town and have motives other than providing honest help to the recovery effort.
Coosa, Elmore, Hale counties now eligible for FEMA assistance
Residents in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance in the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado. Those who apply for FEMA Individual Assistance may receive temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other "uninsured disaster-related needs," said a press release from FEMA. Applications can...
Bill named for slain deputy reduces prison ‘good time’ release
Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Poole was a dispatcher in 2015 when he started doing ride-alongs with Deputy Brad Johnson. “I really wanted to do what Brad was doing,” Poole told Alabama Daily News this week. “I saw him help so many people out there, some who just needed a word of encouragement to get back on the right track.”
Perry County Commissioner Indicted on Voter Fraud calls Prosecutor a ‘Buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘Womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
Officers, inmates ‘lucky’ after jail takes direct hit from EF2 tornado with no injuries, but jail is ‘destroyed,’ sheriff says
The Dallas County Jail took a direct hit from Jan. 12’s EF2 tornado, but Sheriff Mike Granthum said he still thinks his officers and his inmates were “lucky.”. “We were lucky. We were blessed,” Granthum said. “We had zero injuries. We didn't even have to pass out a Band-Aid.”
Legal Services Alabama sets clinic dates for free legal help to those affected by tornado
Legal Services Alabama is responding to recent disaster relief needs by offering free legal clinics to people in the Selma area struggling to recover from storm damage. The clinic series is being supported by the LSA John Lewis Legal Fellowship program. The clinics will begin on Jan. 23 and continue...
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance
If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
80 FEMA staff in Selma, more on the way, deputy director says
Eighty FEMA staff members are in Selma, and more are on the way, FEMA Deputy Director Erik Hooks said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Dallas County Courthouse. FEMA registration locations will be operating at Selma High School, Brown Chapel, Church Street United Methodist and Ebenezer Baptist churches Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He also said door-to-door teams will start canvasing Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties Wednesday.
Selma Housing Authority offering Emergency Housing Voucher Program
Selma Housing Authority (SHA), in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), is offering its Emergency Housing Voucher Program for those who have been affected by last week's weather events. The initial number of vouchers is 15, though more vouchers may become available as allocations from HUD...
Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says
Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
