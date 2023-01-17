ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont's Gillespie Gets MVC Newcomer Honor

 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Belmont University men’s basketball student-athlete Ja’Kobi Gillespie has been named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Gillespie, a Greeneville grad, averaged 14.5 points, two rebounds and five assists per game as Belmont defeated Valparaiso 74-59 and Northern Iowa 76-72 this past week.

Gillespie had a career-high 15 points, six assists and two steals at Valparaiso. He had 14 points and four assists vs. Northern Iowa.

Gillespie shot 62 percent from the field for the week and ranks among league leaders in steals and assists.

Belmont will host Murray State at 8 p.m. central on Tuesday.

