ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFts4_0kGrrKTN00

PIX Now 08:30

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.

In a social media post , CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.

Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,

"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.

The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Comments / 9

Lauren Mcilroy
3d ago

he was dumped there!! there have been massive storms in the area, his body and clothes were dry. the area where he was found was searched previously, this has foul play written all over it.

Reply(1)
4
Related
KRON4 News

Victim in Antioch McDonald's shooting identified as 16-year-old male

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening has been identified as a 16-year-old male, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. At this time, his name will remain confidential. He remains at a local hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police responded to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Road rage shooting leads to two arrests in Stockton

(KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Stockton on Wednesday after being found to be connected to a road rage incident that resulted in a car crash and gunshots being fired, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came into law enforcement at around 4:45 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the area […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa shooting leaves 18-year-old in serious condition

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa were investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition Thursday. On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., officers with the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow on a report of a shooting. Responding officers located a shooting victim on the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway. The victim, an 18-year-old resident from Santa Rosa, was transported to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition as of Thursday night, police said. Police searched the area, but the suspect was not located. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation by the Santa Rosa Police Department's Violent Crime Team. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen vehicle plunges off Twin Peaks hillside in San Francisco during police chase

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspected stolen vehicle being chased by officers in San Francisco's Twin Peaks area overnight Thursday rammed a police car before plunging off a hillside and landing on another vehicle.San Francisco police said just before midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Range Rover for suspected DUI but the driver drove away instead, ramming a patrol vehicle, with the chase winding into the Twin Peaks area.The chase continued onto Crestline Drive on the east side of Twin Peaks when the Range Rover drove off a hillside, overturned and landed on top of a parked vehicle behind 135 Gardenside Drive.The adult male driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured, police said.Charges against the driver were pending.Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Antioch McDonald's parking lot leaves victim critically hurt

ANTIOCH -- Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot on Thursday. On Thursday at 5:37 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to the McDonald's at 4440 Lone Tree Way on calls about a man who had entered the restaurant after being shot. Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Thursday night, police said. Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald's and collapsed. Police said the suspect, described as a man wearing a black jacket, fled and remains at large.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery

(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen critically injured after being struck by driver in Santa Rosa crosswalk

SANTA ROSA – A teenage boy who was struck by a driver in a SUV as he was walking in a crosswalk in Santa Rosa on Thursday morning is in critical condition, police said.  The 13-year-old boy was crossing the street in the 4600 block of Hoen Avenue around 8:40 a.m. when he was struck by a Honda CR-V going east. The driver, a man in his 30s, immediately stopped and has been cooperating with authorities, police said. There are no signs that the man was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.  The boy suffered severe injuries and is being transferred to a children's hospital in the East Bay.  Investigators are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. Police said that more information will be released as it is gathered. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
NOVATO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night. Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her. Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident. Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away. Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. 
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen, 2 adults arrested in connection with Novato stabbing

NOVATO – Police in Novato have arrested three suspects -- including a teenager -- in connection with a stabbing that occurred last weekend.A 16-year-old juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Frederick Hernandez, 20, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and Jamie Hernandez, 45, of Novato, was arrested on suspicion of aiding a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Novato Police Department.On Saturday, officers responded to the Novato Community Hospital on a report of a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed.Police said the victim was involved in a confrontation at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, and during the altercation, a 16-year-old juvenile stabbed the man with a knife.The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The juvenile was arrested that night, and over the next several days, investigators identified Jamie Hernandez as the getaway driver and Frederick Hernandez as a participant in the confrontation, police said.Both were arrested in San Rafael on Wednesday.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy