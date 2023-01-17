ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Falling boulder briefly closes Highway 1 near Devil's Slide

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dB09A_0kGrrCPZ00

Bay Area copes with clean-up up after heavy rains from latest overnight storm 03:52

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Highway 1 was briefly closed Monday after a boulder fell onto the roadway near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Caltrans reported that a rockslide blocked off the roadway near the Tom Lantos Tunnels near Pacifica. The slide occurred near the north portal, where the bike and pedestrian path joins the highway.

During the slide, a large boulder also fell onto the road. Caltrans crews were able to push the boulder and rocks onto the shoulder.

Scene of rockfall on Highway 1 near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on January 16, 2023. Caltrans

Around 3:40 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.

There were no reports of injuries or vehicle damage from the slide.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse

TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.
TRACY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek.  Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways.  People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storms set 3-week rainfall records in 3 Bay Area cities

SAN FRANCISCO – The series of atmospheric rivers that flowed over the Bay Area and the state in recent weeks produced record rainfall totals for a 22-day period for many locations in the state, according to a graphic map released early Thursday by the National Weather Service.The graphic shows rainfall totals recorded between 4 a.m., Dec. 26, to 4 a.m., Jan. 17, in map form and on a brief list of 11 locations in the state.Three in the greater Bay Area saw records: Oakland (18.33 inches); San Francisco International Airport (15.28 inches); and Stockton (10.79 inches). Three other local areas appear on the list but not noted as records: North Boulder Creek, in Santa Cruz County along Route 9 north of Ben Lomond (35.39 inches); Cazadero, in Sonoma County (33.11 inches); and downtown San Francisco (17.64 inches).The highest totals provided by the service were recorded in tiny Honeydew in Humboldt County, which received 47.74 inches of rain.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes

BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

PG&E bills prompting sticker shock from Bay Area customers

Sticker shock is the new normal at the pump, at the grocery store, and now at home with some eye-popping utility bills, making for some tough decisions for Bay Area families already tight on cash."We just had to have a brand-new furnace put in, which is more energy efficient so we were kind of excited about that," said Debbie Oertel. Oertel keeps her Martinez home at a low temperature. "It's at 66 and what do you normally keep it on," explained Oertel. "That is pretty much our normal." She watches how hot her water gets and runs her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Futurism

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Emitting a Horrible Howling Sound

The iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is releasing a mysterious and seriously haunting howl, giving those who drive over the bridge during high winds some serious chills. The noises are getting so loud, in fact, that they're starting to bother nearby residents. But as it turns out, IFLScience...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Small Earthquakes Strike the Peninsula: USGS

Two small earthquakes struck the Peninsula Thursday night, the United States Geological Survey said. According to the USGS, a preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Portola Valley at 11:09 p.m. While a preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Woodside at 11:10 p.m. There were no immediate reports of damage or...
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area King Tides return Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are returning to the Bay Area this week and into next, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. This week’s King Tides are expected to bring some of the highest and lowest tides of the year. “After the rain tonight, we have a prolonged period of sunny […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
108K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy