Health District Welcomes State Health Officials
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – On January 13, the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District (CCNCPHD) hosted David Gruber, the Associate Commissioner of Regional and Local Health Operations for the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and Dr. Emilie Prot, the Medical Director for Region 11.
City Initiates Three-Part Plan
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – On Sunday, January 15, the eastbound traffic signal at the Everhart Road and Alameda Street intersection fell. The fall occurred after the mast arm support system failed due to age and stress caused by extremely high and sustained wind and rust corrosion. City inspectors...
Special Needs Child Found
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On January 17, 2023, the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force (GCVOFTF), Corpus Christi Office, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded with the safe recovery of Critically Missing Child Edwin Buskirk II. On December 29th the USMS received a...
Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
