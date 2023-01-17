ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
Sentinel

Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

8 injured in crash following gunfire in DC

UPDATE 11:51 p.m. — Police updated the number of injuries in the crash, saying that eight people were transported. Four of those who were injured were minors. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a crash that happened after gunfire in D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said that nobody was hit in the shooting, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
Shore News Network

Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WOLB 1010AM

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
DC News Now

DC man found guilty in beating death of 75-year-old

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A jury found a person accused of beating a 75-year-old man, then dumping him in a stairwell, guilty in the man’s death on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said Clifton Browne, 57, attacked Luther Brooks in September 2021 on Kalmia Road NW. Prosecutors said Browne went […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC

