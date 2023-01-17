ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

News 12

Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan woman, 74, found dead and tied up in her UWS home: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet tied inside her Upper West Side apartment, authorities said Friday. Maria Hernandez was found by her sister lying unresponsive on the floor, bound with rope, and covered with a sheet around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday inside the apartment […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Police: 13-year-old caught with loaded gun at Bronx school

NEW YORK -- Police say a student was caught with a loaded gun at a Bronx school Thursday.Police say school agents at M.S. 399 in Fordham Heights found the weapon, along with an imitation firearm, in a 13-year-old boy's backpack around 9:30 a.m.The boy was taken into custody.No charges have been filed.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie. Police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to a shots fired call in the area of 741 East 83rd Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso,” the NYPD said. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made. The post 40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway

An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said.  The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said.  The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said.  No injuries were reported.  The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say

A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New York Post

Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody

Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless man accused of terrorizing Queens neighborhood

NEW YORK - A restaurant owner in Queens says a homeless man is terrorizing the neighborhood. Many of the incidents have been caught by the Astoria eatery's surveillance camera. In one of the videos the man allegedly threw a rock at an employee of The Sweet Spot Sporting Bar. Harry...
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say

A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

