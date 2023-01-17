Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 12
Teen shot, another arrested in shooting outside Eagle Academy
A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of Eagle Academy Thursday night after a basketball game in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says the shooting occurred on Herkimer Street and Saratoga Avenue at around 8 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to treatment in stable condition.
Manhattan woman, 74, found dead and tied up in her UWS home: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and feet tied inside her Upper West Side apartment, authorities said Friday. Maria Hernandez was found by her sister lying unresponsive on the floor, bound with rope, and covered with a sheet around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday inside the apartment […]
Man hit with coffee, burned in Manhattan Chase bank attack: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant threw coffee on a man inside a Manhattan bank, leaving the victim with burns to his face, neck, and shoulder, according to authorities. The assault occurred inside the vestibule of the Chase branch at the corner of West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, police said. […]
Police: 13-year-old caught with loaded gun at Bronx school
NEW YORK -- Police say a student was caught with a loaded gun at a Bronx school Thursday.Police say school agents at M.S. 399 in Fordham Heights found the weapon, along with an imitation firearm, in a 13-year-old boy's backpack around 9:30 a.m.The boy was taken into custody.No charges have been filed.
Man slams woman's head against Brooklyn subway door in unprovoked attack
A man slammed a woman’s head into a subway train door in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, police said Friday as they released video of a suspect.
Man propositions, threatens teen girl in Brooklyn
Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of propositioning a girl then threatening her in Brooklyn earlier this week, authorities said.
NYPD identifies man, 75, who died in crash near his home on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mario Parisi was driving about a block from his home in Huguenot when his car careened out of control and overturned, leading to his death on Wednesday, according to police. The 75-year-old man was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze when he...
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman found dead with hands, feet tied in NYC apartment
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department says a 74-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment with her hands and feet tied. Police responded to a 911 call Wednesday around 9:55 p.m. inside 126 W. 83 St., apartment #3K, on the Upper West Side. According to police,...
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie. Police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to a shots fired call in the area of 741 East 83rd Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso,” the NYPD said. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made. The post 40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shooter at Kings Plaza Shopping Center gets 9 Years for attempted murder
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 10 for a shooting incident at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn that left two teenage boys injured. Timothy Briggs had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November for the shooting that took place...
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said. The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said. The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon.
Suspect sought after duo steals $2K from Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint
The NYPD released surveillance footage Thursday of a suspect sought in a gunpoint robbery inside of a Brooklyn smoke shop earlier this week, authorities said.
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
fox5ny.com
Homeless man accused of terrorizing Queens neighborhood
NEW YORK - A restaurant owner in Queens says a homeless man is terrorizing the neighborhood. Many of the incidents have been caught by the Astoria eatery's surveillance camera. In one of the videos the man allegedly threw a rock at an employee of The Sweet Spot Sporting Bar. Harry...
bkreader.com
Teen Girl Found Dead Near East River in Brooklyn, Police Say
A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
