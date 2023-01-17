Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Man Jailed for Murder Investigated by Predator Detective to Be Released
A man who has spent a decade in jail for a murder officials say he likely did not commit, is set to be exonerated after a former Philadelphia detective involved in his case was convicted for grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants. In December, former Philadelphia Police Detective Philip...
fox29.com
Woman who escaped human trafficking using her trauma to helping others heal
PHILADELPHIA - A local woman who escaped the terrors of human trafficking is using her past trauma to help others improve their emotional and physical wellbeing. Benzii Diaz, 26, said she groomed into human trafficking by someone she knew in her hometown and was first molested at the age of eight.
Mother of slain Camden teen "can get some sleep" after arrest: "He deserves justice"
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder after Camden County investigators say he shot and killed another teen following a birthday party.Detectives say the 14-year-old, who hasn't been identified, killed Dai'meon Allen outside the Elks Lodge in Camden early last month.Shamane Allen says her slain son Dai'meon is one step closer to receiving justice."At the end of the day, I just want justice for him," Allen said. "He deserves justice."The county prosecutor's office credits tips from the community for leading to the arrest. "I can get some sleep," Allen said. "Some real sleep now at least knowing...
Troy Smith Jr. was their "protector." Nearly 9 years later, his family still seeks justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man who was out with his uncle was ambushed by armed robbers and killed. Almost nine years later, Troy Smith Jr.'s murder remains unsolved.His family is not giving up hope that justice will be served."He was our protector, our watch over," mother Renee Whitmore said.Smith was driven and ambitious. His family says he had plans to become either a corrections officer or a truck driver."He was a kid that said, 'Mom, I am trying to see the world eventually one day,'" Whitmore said.The young man from Northwest Philadelphia also made sure his younger...
Triple shooting leaves teen dead in Wissinoming
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead on Thursday night.
fox29.com
Attempted robbery suspect stabbed in Center City after victim gets control of weapon, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery suspect is in critical condition after the man he tried to rob wrestled a knife out of his hand and stabbed him, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on Thursday evening just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Walnut Street in the Center City section of Philadelphia.
Man cleaning gun accidentally shot wife in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a woman hospitalized appears to be accidental.
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again
By Naiser Warren-Robinson PHILADELPHIA — As a lifelong public servant, Estelle Richman has spent most of her time attempting to help and uplift the people that around her. Richman will now be spending her time attempting to solve Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis as the new executive director of the Coalition to Save Lives. Raised in […] The post Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
fox29.com
US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Arrest Man Wanted in Philadelphia
SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department. Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
Bucks Man Planned To Kill Feds, Court Papers Say
New details are emerging in the case of a Bucks County man shot by a security guard outside the federal court complex in Philadelphia Tuesday, Jan. 17. The suspect, now identified as Anthony Lombardo of Bristol, illegally parked his mini-van on 7th Street near the James A. Byrne US Courth…
Fugitive wanted in NJ deli fraud scheme arrested in Thailand
A fugitive on the run since September is now under arrest on federal charges that center around a South Jersey deli.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Police Need Your Help Identifying Individual Wanted Regarding an Alleged Shoplifting
Photo credit: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying an individual who is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged shoplifting that took place on January 17, 2023. If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact...
Philadelphia man held in brutal beating with brick on Boardwalk
A Philadelphia man accused of brutally beating a woman with a brick as she walked along the Atlantic City Boardwalk will stay in jail. Samuel Cooper, 43, is accused of tying a brick into a T-shirt on Jan. 6, and then striking the woman, who fell to the ground. He allegedly continued to beat her even after she lost consciousness.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
fox29.com
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
NBC Philadelphia
Security Officer Shoots Man Armed With Sharp Objects Outside Federal Courthouse in Philly
A court security officer shot a man who federal investigators said got out of a minivan holding sharp objects and approached the officer in front of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. The incident began around 9:30 a.m. along 7th Street between Market and Arch streets in Center City...
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
Hearing moved for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his Wissinoming home has been postponed until Thursday.Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
