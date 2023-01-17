ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Jailed for Murder Investigated by Predator Detective to Be Released

A man who has spent a decade in jail for a murder officials say he likely did not commit, is set to be exonerated after a former Philadelphia detective involved in his case was convicted for grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses and informants. In December, former Philadelphia Police Detective Philip...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother of slain Camden teen "can get some sleep" after arrest: "He deserves justice"

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder after Camden County investigators say he shot and killed another teen following a birthday party.Detectives say the 14-year-old, who hasn't been identified, killed Dai'meon Allen outside the Elks Lodge in Camden early last month.Shamane Allen says her slain son Dai'meon is one step closer to receiving justice."At the end of the day, I just want justice for him," Allen said. "He deserves justice."The county prosecutor's office credits tips from the community for leading to the arrest.  "I can get some sleep," Allen said. "Some real sleep now at least knowing...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Troy Smith Jr. was their "protector." Nearly 9 years later, his family still seeks justice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man who was out with his uncle was ambushed by armed robbers and killed. Almost nine years later, Troy Smith Jr.'s murder remains unsolved.His family is not giving up hope that justice will be served."He was our protector, our watch over," mother Renee Whitmore said.Smith was driven and ambitious. His family says he had plans to become either a corrections officer or a truck driver."He was a kid that said, 'Mom, I am trying to see the world eventually one day,'" Whitmore said.The young man from Northwest Philadelphia also made sure his younger...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again

By Naiser Warren-Robinson PHILADELPHIA — As a lifelong public servant, Estelle Richman has spent most of her time attempting to help and uplift the people that around her. Richman will now be spending her time attempting to solve Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis as the new executive director of the Coalition to Save Lives. Raised in […] The post Estelle Richman is on board to help save lives … again appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WBOC

Smyrna Police Arrest Man Wanted in Philadelphia

SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department. Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
SMYRNA, DE
Daily Voice

Bucks Man Planned To Kill Feds, Court Papers Say

New details are emerging in the case of a Bucks County man shot by a security guard outside the federal court complex in Philadelphia Tuesday, Jan. 17. The suspect, now identified as Anthony Lombardo of Bristol, illegally parked his mini-van on 7th Street near the James A. Byrne US Courth…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Hearing moved for teens charged in death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for two teens accused of killing another teenager outside of his Wissinoming home has been postponed until Thursday.Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both now 18 years old, are facing charges in the March 2022 murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey.Toomey was carrying a case of bottled water from his dad's car when he was fatally shot on Mulberry Street.The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Star News

Philadelphia, PA
619
Followers
563
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Philadelphia, PA.

 https://starnewsphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy