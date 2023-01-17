ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend: All About Her New Romance With The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart & Past Exes

By Chris Rogers
 4 days ago
Image Credit: AP
  • Selena Gomez is currently dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
  • Selena Gomez’s most famous relationship was with Justin Bieber
  • Selena Gomez has dated Nick Jonas, Zedd, The Weeknd and more

Wait a minute… she dated HIM? Yes, Selena Gomez‘s relationships with some of the men she’s romanced have no doubt been very high-profile over the years. There have also been guys that you may not know she’s apparently dated. So, it makes sense that we take a stroll down memory lane, especially since the music maven and former Wizards of Waverly Place star recently started dating The ChainsmokersDrew Taggart, according to a report by Us Weekly. But before we get to their hot new romance, let’s take a look back at the other men Selena’s dated.

Nick Jonas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CH79z_0kGrqIk800
Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas had a few cute dates in 2008 when they were Disney stars. (Mega)

Back when they were young Disney stars, Selena and Nick Jonas had a cute little romance that started in 2008 — after he broke up with Miley Cyrus. Selena even played Nick’s love interest in the Jonas Brothers’ 2008 music video, “Burnin’ Up.” Sadly, the romance didn’t last very long. And in 2015, Selena remembered the innocent fling as “puppy love, you know, it was very sweet.”

Taylor Lautner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kUpv_0kGrqIk800
Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner had a memorable relationship. (AP)

Another one of Selena’s earliest studs was none other than Twilight star Taylor Lautner! They met in 2009 while filming movies in Vancouver (Selena was shooting Ramona and Beezus and Taylor was shooting Twilight: New Moon). “Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel. [Taylor] would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby—and we ended up meeting,” Selena explained in a 2009 interview with Seventeen. “We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us.” However, Selena confirmed she was single by the time of her Seventeen interview.

Zedd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LKBX_0kGrqIk800
Selena Gomez and Zedd had a rumored romance. (AP)

The “Naturally” songstress also had a brief fling with internationally known DJ Zedd, whom she dated in 2015 after meeting at a recording studio. Selena also sparked romance speculation with One Direction singer Niall Horan in 2015 (and then again in 2019), and with Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom in 2014 and 2016! However, Selena denied the romance speculation for the last two (Niall also denied the years-long rumors in 2020).

Charlie Puth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jm3Fw_0kGrqIk800
The jury is still out on Selena and Charlie Puth. (AP)

Selena and Charlie Puth collaborated on the track “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” but there was some talking between the two going on behind the scenes. “I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like [‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’] can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes,” Charlie said in an interview with Billboard. “And that’s what was happening [with Gomez]. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. I’m trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn’t like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into.” Later on, however, a source close to Selena shared with People that the two “never dated.”

Justin Bieber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exZYg_0kGrqIk800
One of Selena’s most memorable relationships was with Justin Bieber. (AP)

Selena’s two most-known relationships — meaning the ones she’s actually posed on red carpets with and acknowledged several times on and off social media — were with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. If there is one celebrity couple that defines what on-again, off-again means it is Selena and Justin. They sparked dating rumors in 2010 after hanging out at IHOP together, and the relationship became official in 2011 with a red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party (followed by many more dates at high-profile events).

Following their reported split in Nov. 12, many makeup to breakup type of ordeals happened in the following years. They officially split, however, in early 2018 and Justin went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin in September of that year, just months after the “Sorry” singer’s split with Selena. Fans later speculated that Selena was singing about Justin in her 2019 number one hit, “Lose You to Love Me.”

The Weeknd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOrTN_0kGrqIk800
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the 2017 Met Gala (AP)

Selena and The Weeknd reportedly dated for 10 months prior to splitting towards the end of 2017. Selena was also an apparent inspiration for the Canadian crooner, as many outlets reported that his 2018 album My Dear Melancholy and his new track “Save Your Tears” referenced their relationship.

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXk9L_0kGrqIk800
Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart (Matt Baron/BEI/Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In Jan. 2023, it was reported that Selena and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart have been “casually” dating. They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that their new romance is “very casual and low-key.” They “go bowling and to the movies” when they spend time together, the source added.

Selena is very “affectionate” with the rocker, the insider noted, and she “can hardly keep her hands off him”. Overall, they’re “having a lot of fun together”, the insider said at the time.

