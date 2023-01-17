ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Nominations open for Jim Getty Award

Nominations for Destination Gettysburg's annual "Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award" are now open, and members of the community are encouraged to submit names of individuals in the tourism industry that exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry. The award was established in 2016...
GETTYSBURG, PA
HAPBI honors Jolin's dedication

HAPBI honors Jolin’s dedication

Tom Jolin advocates for the Gettysburg Inner Loop with patience, kindness and a smile. If you have spoken to Jolin in the last 18 years, he undoubtedly mentioned the project. The loop is a bicycle and pedestrian path that surrounds Gettysburg with signage, bike racks and road markings. Healthy Adams County Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI) built the path with Jolin as its biggest cheerleader on two wheels.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

GARA approves Story Walk; considers supporting ACHS bicycle trail

The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors was presented with two proposals requesting GARA's support. Pedestrian Trail: The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS), together with Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) is planning a new pedestrian trail from the end of the sidewalk on Carlisle Street up to the facilities of the Historical Society.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Frank Darby Moran, III

Frank Darby Moran, III, 40, Gettysburg, PA died suddenly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born August 3, 1982 at the Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD to Frank Darby Moran, Jr. and Cecilia A. (Jenkins) Moran. Frank was a proud military veteran who served...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Evelyn F. Parks

Obituary: Evelyn F. Parks

Evelyn F. Parks, age 90 of Doylesburg, passed away January 17, 2023 at Chambers Point Nursing Care Center. She was born…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
DOYLESBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Honeybee presentation by South Mountain Audobon

The South Mountain Audubon Society invites you to a program given by Galen Stauffer at their monthly meeting on January 23. The meeting, free and open to the public, will be held at the Adams County Agricultural Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments and social time will start at 7:00 pm with a brief business meeting at 7:30 pm, followed by the presentation.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

LASD school lunch deficits approach $22,000; Board welcomes new member Chris Paul

With a looming January deficit of nearly $22,000 for cafeteria lunches, Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Superintendent Chris Bigger reminded parents to bring their accounts current. "We have a lot of people who have account balances in the $50 range," he said about the more than 500 delinquent accounts. This number accounts for nearly half of the LASD students who eat lunch in the cafeteria.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Obituary: Diane L. Wisotzkey

Obituary: Diane L. Wisotzkey

Diane L. Wisotzkey of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family. She was born January 13, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph S. Wisotzkey.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Franklin E. Martin, Jr.

Franklin E. Martin, Jr., age 70, of Newburg, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. …. For the complete obituary, please click here.
NEWBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Heritage Center Offers Adams County Residents Complimentary Admission on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Adams County residents are invited to enjoy complimentary admission to the Gettysburg Heritage Center Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The museum is open to visitors from 10 am – 4 pm, with the last entrance into the exhibit area at 3:00 pm. The invitation is extended to all residents living within the county, not just those with a Gettysburg address.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Joe Newton Taylor

Obituary: Joe Newton Taylor

Joe Newton Taylor, age 86, of Greencastle, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. He w…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Obituary: Minerva K. Trimmer

Obituary: Minerva K. Trimmer

Minerva K. (Warrenfeltz) Trimmer, age 88, a longtime resident of Greencastle, most recently of Shippensburg, passed away…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
GREENCASTLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Dancing with the Local Stars reaches for the moon

If you didn't know it already, Ernie Kranias won this thing ten years ago. The owner/operator of Ernie's Texas Lunch had the audience laughing in anticipation of his running punchline throughout the first round of the "Dancing with the Local Stars" competition Friday night at the Gettysburg Majestic Theater.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club presents Musselman’s Aimee Rohrbach ss January speaker

Aimee Rohrbach, Sales and Office Manager at Musselman Wholesale Foliage Inc., is the Gettysburg Garden Club's speaker at its January 26, 2023, monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street. Aimee is the third generation to manage Musselman's Greenhouses. Her presentation will be on houseplants. The club welcomes guests to the meeting, followed by refreshments.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Loretta Myrtle Sandoe

Obituary: Loretta Myrtle Sandoe

Loretta Myrtle Sandoe, age 85, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home in Biglerv…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Obituary: Barbara E. Schildt

Obituary: Barbara E. Schildt

Barbara âBarbâ E. Schildt, 78, of Biglerville, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harr…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
