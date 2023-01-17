Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nominations open for Jim Getty Award
Nominations for Destination Gettysburg’s annual “Jim Getty Spirit of Gettysburg Award” are now open, and members of the community are encouraged to submit names of individuals in the tourism industry that exemplify dedication and contribution to the Adams County tourism industry. The award was established in 2016...
HAPBI honors Jolin’s dedication
Tom Jolin advocates for the Gettysburg Inner Loop with patience, kindness and a smile. If you have spoken to Jolin in the last 18 years, he undoubtedly mentioned the project. The loop is a bicycle and pedestrian path that surrounds Gettysburg with signage, bike racks and road markings. Healthy Adams County Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI) built the path with Jolin as its biggest cheerleader on two wheels.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” finishes third day of shooting
The cast and crew of “A Gettysburg Christmas Festival” wrapped its third day of shooting with an interior at Lark Gift Shop this evening. Film spokesperson Kris Webb said filming would continue tomorrow around Lincoln Square, but no set time has been announced. “Things are going super well....
GARA approves Story Walk; considers supporting ACHS bicycle trail
The Gettysburg Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors was presented with two proposals requesting GARA’s support. Pedestrian Trail: The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS), together with Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc. (HABPI) is planning a new pedestrian trail from the end of the sidewalk on Carlisle Street up to the facilities of the Historical Society.
Obituary: Frank Darby Moran, III
Frank Darby Moran, III, 40, Gettysburg, PA died suddenly at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born August 3, 1982 at the Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, MD to Frank Darby Moran, Jr. and Cecilia A. (Jenkins) Moran. Frank was a proud military veteran who served...
Obituary: Evelyn F. Parks
Evelyn F. Parks, age 90 of Doylesburg, passed away January 17, 2023 at Chambers Point Nursing Care Center. She was born…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Honeybee presentation by South Mountain Audobon
The South Mountain Audubon Society invites you to a program given by Galen Stauffer at their monthly meeting on January 23. The meeting, free and open to the public, will be held at the Adams County Agricultural Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg. Refreshments and social time will start at 7:00 pm with a brief business meeting at 7:30 pm, followed by the presentation.
LASD school lunch deficits approach $22,000; Board welcomes new member Chris Paul
With a looming January deficit of nearly $22,000 for cafeteria lunches, Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Superintendent Chris Bigger reminded parents to bring their accounts current. “We have a lot of people who have account balances in the $50 range,” he said about the more than 500 delinquent accounts. This number accounts for nearly half of the LASD students who eat lunch in the cafeteria.
Joshua Shaffer, Brad Muller join CVSD staff; Board members honored
The Conewago Valley school board approved several administrative transfers and new hires during the board meeting Monday. The meeting was also the first for the new middle school principal and the last for the district’s assistant superintendent. Matthew Muller, principal of New Oxford Middle School, provided his final report...
UASD School Board considers $2.8 million locker room renovation
Locker rooms at Biglerville High School that have not seen substantial upgrades since the 1970s could be getting a multi-million-dollar renovation. Upper Adams School Board on Tuesday discussed a potential $2.86 million revamp of boys’ and girls’ locker and team rooms. Oversized locker and team rooms used by...
Obituary: Diane L. Wisotzkey
Diane L. Wisotzkey of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family. She was born January 13, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph S. Wisotzkey.
Obituary: Franklin E. Martin, Jr.
Franklin E. Martin, Jr., age 70, of Newburg, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Gettysburg Heritage Center Offers Adams County Residents Complimentary Admission on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Adams County residents are invited to enjoy complimentary admission to the Gettysburg Heritage Center Monday, January 16th, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The museum is open to visitors from 10 am – 4 pm, with the last entrance into the exhibit area at 3:00 pm. The invitation is extended to all residents living within the county, not just those with a Gettysburg address.
Obituary: Joe Newton Taylor
Joe Newton Taylor, age 86, of Greencastle, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. He w…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Minerva K. Trimmer
Minerva K. (Warrenfeltz) Trimmer, age 88, a longtime resident of Greencastle, most recently of Shippensburg, passed away…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Please do not include any personal information other than your name. Your participation helps make Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Dancing with the Local Stars reaches for the moon
If you didn’t know it already, Ernie Kranias won this thing ten years ago. The owner/operator of Ernie’s Texas Lunch had the audience laughing in anticipation of his running punchline throughout the first round of the “Dancing with the Local Stars” competition Friday night at the Gettysburg Majestic Theater.
Introducing sensory-friendly hours at the Museum and Visitor Center
Gettysburg, PA – For the first time ever, Gettysburg National Military Park and the Gettysburg Foundation will host a sensory-friendly morning at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center on Saturday, February 4, from 9 am to 11 am. “This will be an opportunity for visitors with...
Gettysburg Garden Club presents Musselman’s Aimee Rohrbach ss January speaker
Aimee Rohrbach, Sales and Office Manager at Musselman Wholesale Foliage Inc., is the Gettysburg Garden Club’s speaker at its January 26, 2023, monthly meeting. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street. Aimee is the third generation to manage Musselman’s Greenhouses. Her presentation will be on houseplants. The club welcomes guests to the meeting, followed by refreshments.
Obituary: Loretta Myrtle Sandoe
Loretta Myrtle Sandoe, age 85, of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 at her home in Biglerv…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Barbara E. Schildt
Barbara âBarbâ E. Schildt, 78, of Biglerville, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harr…. For the complete obituary, please click here. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0