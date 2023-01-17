ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa woman turns childhood trauma into mission to help heal other women

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa woman is using her childhood trauma to help other women. Latarsha Haughton was sexually abused as a kid and had a very traumatic childhood. "It was times in my life where I didn't understand, like who was safe people, or how to set boundaries for people so that I could love myself," Haughton explained.
TAMPA, FL
plantcityobserver.com

City Commission Recognizes The Anointed Life Ministry of Plant City For Ten Years

The Anointed Life Ministry of Plant City earned received a proclamation from the city commission for 10 years of service to the community. The Anointed Life Ministry of Plant City was recognized by the City Commission, earning a proclamation recognizing its 10 years of dedicated service to the community, helping guide the congregation on their spiritual quests. The church, headed by Pastor Lloyd MdDonald Jr. and his wife Evon, was established January 2013 and has grown from two members (its founders) to 75 members who meet in-person every week to learn about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. Many other members, some from other states, watch the services via Zoom.
PLANT CITY, FL
ABC Action News

St. Pete Power & Sailboat Show Returns This Week

The Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show returns to downtown St. Pete starting today!. With nearly 300 exhibitors, 220 boats in the water - plus more on land - this is the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast. You can check out the show at the Duke Energy...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kathy Castor opens new St. Pete office, taps new leadership

Castor's new office will serve St. Pete constituents drawn into her district through reapportionment. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is opening a new office in St. Petersburg, she announced Wednesday. Castor also announced the hiring of a new field representative to serve newly represented neighborhoods. The St. Pete district office is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Goes Beyond Running... Learn About the Charities it Benefits!

We're getting ready for the 46th Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic! This event goes beyond hosting hundreds of runners... We're learning about the charities it benefits!. Since the first race in February 1978, $6 million has been donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, The Friends of Tampa Recreation, and youth non-profit and running-related programs throughout the Tampa Bay area. Each provides volunteers which are crucial to the event's success.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Small Town Doctor, Samuel Carnes Harvard

The doctor was always “in” during the 1950s. I’m sure that’s what physicians must have felt like practicing medicine during that time. You had to know a little bit of everything and work long hours. Since specialized medicine was decades away, physicians had to handle serious illnesses, as well as tend to the smaller stuff like tonsillitis, ear infections, and the common cold. On top of all of that, doctors also had to know how to deliver babies. In February 1952, one of those babies delivered in Brooksville was me!
BROOKSVILLE, FL
ABC Action News

Tampa General Hospital Hosting Hiring Event at Raymond James Stadium

Tampa General Hospital has received some impressive news this past year with Forbes ranking TGH in the top 10 hospitals in the State of Florida and the #1 employer for women in the country!. Katie Natale, talent acquisition consultant, and Daniel Tilton, office supervisor, join us to tell us about...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy