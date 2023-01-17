Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
George Floyd's family visits USF to speak on police brutality, racism
TAMPA, Fla. — George Floyd's family said they are still fighting for unity after his death nearly three years ago. On Wednesday night, Floyd's aunt and cousin stopped by the Marshall Student Center at the University of South Florida to talk to students. Floyd's aunt and cousin said some...
fox13news.com
Tampa woman turns childhood trauma into mission to help heal other women
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa woman is using her childhood trauma to help other women. Latarsha Haughton was sexually abused as a kid and had a very traumatic childhood. "It was times in my life where I didn't understand, like who was safe people, or how to set boundaries for people so that I could love myself," Haughton explained.
Cuban girl who lost mother, grandmother reunites with family in Tampa
A Tampa Bay father has waited years to bring his daughter to the United States. The 16-year-old girl had been in Cuba, without any family, after losing both her mother and grandmother.
Thousands attend City of Tampa MLK Day Parade
Floats, marching bands, cars and motorcycles lined up at Cascaden Park Monday morning for the annual City of Tampa MLK Day Parade.
fox13news.com
Family of nursing student shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park honors her on 23rd birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - The consequences of gun violence impact the entire community. For the mother of a 21-year-old nursing student who was shot and killed near Julian B. Lane Park in 2021, it's a painful reality she deals with daily. Savannah Mathis, 21, was shot near Julian B. Lane Park...
fox13news.com
Tampa city council fights for more control as it clashes with Mayor Jane Castor over charter amendments
TAMPA, Fla. - The power struggle between Tampa City Council and Mayor Jane Castor intensified Thursday when council members voted to override four of the mayor's five recent vetoes of their charter amendment proposals. One of those proposals would give the council more control over the selection and approval process...
plantcityobserver.com
City Commission Recognizes The Anointed Life Ministry of Plant City For Ten Years
The Anointed Life Ministry of Plant City earned received a proclamation from the city commission for 10 years of service to the community. The Anointed Life Ministry of Plant City was recognized by the City Commission, earning a proclamation recognizing its 10 years of dedicated service to the community, helping guide the congregation on their spiritual quests. The church, headed by Pastor Lloyd MdDonald Jr. and his wife Evon, was established January 2013 and has grown from two members (its founders) to 75 members who meet in-person every week to learn about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. Many other members, some from other states, watch the services via Zoom.
ABC Action News
St. Pete Power & Sailboat Show Returns This Week
The Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show returns to downtown St. Pete starting today!. With nearly 300 exhibitors, 220 boats in the water - plus more on land - this is the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast. You can check out the show at the Duke Energy...
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
floridapolitics.com
Kathy Castor opens new St. Pete office, taps new leadership
Castor's new office will serve St. Pete constituents drawn into her district through reapportionment. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is opening a new office in St. Petersburg, she announced Wednesday. Castor also announced the hiring of a new field representative to serve newly represented neighborhoods. The St. Pete district office is...
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ABC Action News
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Goes Beyond Running... Learn About the Charities it Benefits!
We're getting ready for the 46th Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic! This event goes beyond hosting hundreds of runners... We're learning about the charities it benefits!. Since the first race in February 1978, $6 million has been donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, The Friends of Tampa Recreation, and youth non-profit and running-related programs throughout the Tampa Bay area. Each provides volunteers which are crucial to the event's success.
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
Pregnant mother of 2 caught in crossfire, shot and killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — A community is in mourning after a pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday night. Latoya Gay, 26, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving "multiple parties" at Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court in Tampa, according to Tampa police. Police arrested...
‘That’s just what we do’: AKA sorority honors MLK by volunteering at kidsPACK
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was not a day off for a group of women connected through a century-old sisterhood. “He was about service. So you serve – that’s just what we do. We are of service to all mankind and that’s why we are here today,” said Deva […]
hernandosun.com
Small Town Doctor, Samuel Carnes Harvard
The doctor was always “in” during the 1950s. I’m sure that’s what physicians must have felt like practicing medicine during that time. You had to know a little bit of everything and work long hours. Since specialized medicine was decades away, physicians had to handle serious illnesses, as well as tend to the smaller stuff like tonsillitis, ear infections, and the common cold. On top of all of that, doctors also had to know how to deliver babies. In February 1952, one of those babies delivered in Brooksville was me!
ABC Action News
Tampa General Hospital Hosting Hiring Event at Raymond James Stadium
Tampa General Hospital has received some impressive news this past year with Forbes ranking TGH in the top 10 hospitals in the State of Florida and the #1 employer for women in the country!. Katie Natale, talent acquisition consultant, and Daniel Tilton, office supervisor, join us to tell us about...
fox13news.com
Photos of nuns in skirts spark outcry over turning house of worship into 'den of thieves' in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - City commissioners in Lakeland rejected a developer’s proposal to turn a former chapel into a bar and event venue. Their rejection may be partially due to outcry from members of the local faith community who were not thrilled to see photos of bar staff dressed as scantily-clad nuns.
