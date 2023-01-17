The doctor was always “in” during the 1950s. I’m sure that’s what physicians must have felt like practicing medicine during that time. You had to know a little bit of everything and work long hours. Since specialized medicine was decades away, physicians had to handle serious illnesses, as well as tend to the smaller stuff like tonsillitis, ear infections, and the common cold. On top of all of that, doctors also had to know how to deliver babies. In February 1952, one of those babies delivered in Brooksville was me!

