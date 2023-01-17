Photos: Boats getting ready the day before crab season

At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO