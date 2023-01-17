Photos: Boats getting ready the day before crab season

Related
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
Winter storm flips trailer with couple inside in Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — A couple in Crescent City was inside their trailer when it was flipped over by the severe weather that we have been seeing on the North Coast. This occurred last Wednesday, and Trista and David Brown are still trying to get the trailer back on its wheels.
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
Loaded Firearm, Fentanyl Found During Hoopa Traffic Stop, Says HCSO
On Jan. 17, 2023, at about 10:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hoopa area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 96 near Moon Lane. Deputies contacted two occupants of the vehicle and observed controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain...
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
