ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Volunteers get out, give back this Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of volunteers across the state gave back through volunteering in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. One of the many service projects helped Avondale Elementary with their campus. Volunteers painted doors and handrails, and cleaned up and maintained the playground. The event...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police agility test held for new recruits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The newest recruits of the Birmingham Police Department got the chance to show their skills at this year's agility test. All recruits must pass a physical strength and conditioning test to be considered for a job in the police department. During the test held on Jan....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations

HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Mississippi man killed while walking along Highway 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed on Highway 280. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported that Nicholas Stein, 38, of Mendenhall, Mississippi died when a vehicle struck him in the 4600 block of Highway 280 at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 19.
MENDENHALL, MS
Bham Now

Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know

Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

RESTORE Juvenile re-entry program receives final approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin administration’s RESTORE juvenile re-entry program received final passage from the Birmingham City Council. The $225,000 program will provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services beginning early spring.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: Woodfin gives State of the City address in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave his State of the City address Tuesday morning during a Kiwanis Club luncheon. The State of the City speech is given once a year as an opportunity for the mayor to talk about what the city has done over the past year, as well as what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy