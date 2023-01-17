Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham has been serving the community for 100 years [VIDEO]
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) recently celebrated 100 years of service in The Magic City. We attended their Centennial Gala and had the chance to hear from some amazing speakers and meet the incredible women that make up the Junior League. Missed it? Keep reading for an exclusive look at the centennial celebration.
wbrc.com
Volunteers get out, give back this Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of volunteers across the state gave back through volunteering in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. One of the many service projects helped Avondale Elementary with their campus. Volunteers painted doors and handrails, and cleaned up and maintained the playground. The event...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, rededicates George Dailey Park
MONTEVALLO – A ceremony was hosted by the Shelby County NAACP at Montevallo High School to honor the life and civil rights activism of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16. The Shelby County NAACP Unit 50 AB has a mission: “To ensure the political, educational...
wbrc.com
Pinson Elementary School resource officer dies
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Elementary School Resource Deputy Patrick Leblanc has died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Leblanc’s passing was sudden and unexpected. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police agility test held for new recruits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The newest recruits of the Birmingham Police Department got the chance to show their skills at this year's agility test. All recruits must pass a physical strength and conditioning test to be considered for a job in the police department. During the test held on Jan....
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
wvtm13.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
Birmingham to celebrate Ramsay Rams championship win with parade downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham will host a parade for the Ramsay High School football team to celebrate their championship win. The Rams captured the 5A AHSAA Football Championship with a win last month over Charles Henderson High. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in front of Boutwell Auditorium. It will […]
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
wvtm13.com
Mississippi man killed while walking along Highway 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed on Highway 280. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported that Nicholas Stein, 38, of Mendenhall, Mississippi died when a vehicle struck him in the 4600 block of Highway 280 at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 19.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa mayor insists there's no place for crime after Sunday shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox was adamant there’s no place for crime in the city after a shooting near the University of Alabama’s campus on Sunday. The shooting near The Strip sent shockwaves across the country. “No life should be lost in any circumstance, especially...
Bham Now
Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know
Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
wbrc.com
RESTORE Juvenile re-entry program receives final approval
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin administration’s RESTORE juvenile re-entry program received final passage from the Birmingham City Council. The $225,000 program will provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services beginning early spring.
Human remains found in Talladega County creek identified
The human remains that were located in a creek in Lincoln Monday morning have been identified, per the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday.
WATCH: Woodfin gives State of the City address in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave his State of the City address Tuesday morning during a Kiwanis Club luncheon. The State of the City speech is given once a year as an opportunity for the mayor to talk about what the city has done over the past year, as well as what […]
Birmingham, January 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Fairfield High Preparatory High School basketball team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on January 18, 2023, 22:00:01.
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
wvtm13.com
Cahaba Heights woman feeling landfill fire affects after weekend winds
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency on Wednesday for officials to deal with a landfill fire in St. Clair County. A plan is now in motion and the Environmental Protection Agency will help provide contractors to put it out. WVTM 13 has...
Comments / 2