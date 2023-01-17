ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Snow Chances

Clouds return tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday starts dry and will have overcast skies. Our next batch of snow will start to move in Saturday afternoon, first into southeast Nebraska. The snow will expand into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri in the second half of the day, continuing at times into the night. Most of this will stay along and south of I-80. Cities south of I-80 could pick up 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts towards the Kansas border and northwestern Missouri. For now, we'll put the I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln into a 0 to 1 inch range. However, the I-80 corridor looks to be on the lower end to that. Temperatures and conditions look similar to Wednesday. This means that some freezing rain and sleet could mix into the snow. If this happens in your area, it will effect snow totals.
WOWT

Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
3 News Now

Omaha Snow: What Happened?

The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
KETV.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
KETV.com

Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
WOWT

Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
doniphanherald.com

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one

David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
WOWT

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital

Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
WOWT

Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed

Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed
