Clouds return tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday starts dry and will have overcast skies. Our next batch of snow will start to move in Saturday afternoon, first into southeast Nebraska. The snow will expand into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri in the second half of the day, continuing at times into the night. Most of this will stay along and south of I-80. Cities south of I-80 could pick up 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts towards the Kansas border and northwestern Missouri. For now, we'll put the I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln into a 0 to 1 inch range. However, the I-80 corridor looks to be on the lower end to that. Temperatures and conditions look similar to Wednesday. This means that some freezing rain and sleet could mix into the snow. If this happens in your area, it will effect snow totals.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO