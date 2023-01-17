Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
3 News Now
Saturday Snow Chances
Clouds return tonight with overnight temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday starts dry and will have overcast skies. Our next batch of snow will start to move in Saturday afternoon, first into southeast Nebraska. The snow will expand into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri in the second half of the day, continuing at times into the night. Most of this will stay along and south of I-80. Cities south of I-80 could pick up 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts towards the Kansas border and northwestern Missouri. For now, we'll put the I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln into a 0 to 1 inch range. However, the I-80 corridor looks to be on the lower end to that. Temperatures and conditions look similar to Wednesday. This means that some freezing rain and sleet could mix into the snow. If this happens in your area, it will effect snow totals.
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
3 News Now
Omaha Snow: What Happened?
The forecast for the winter storm on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 was quite the bust for the Omaha metro. Not for everywhere, but for Omaha it was disappointing to say the least. We originally forecasted 5-8 inches of snow from the storm, and things started out pretty strong! The snow started to fall around noon and began with some beautiful, big snowflakes. This snowfall reduced visibility across the area and quickly created slick spots out on the roads.
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
KETV.com
'Not plowed and not great': Omaha residents unhappy with unplowed residential roads
OMAHA, Neb. — Roads were still a sloppy mess in most Omaha neighborhoods Thursday night. According to the city, there's not enough to snow to justify bringing the plows through. Less than 24 hours after snow fell in Omaha, the main roads looked fine. Then there are neighborhood roads,...
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
KETV.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport. Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father. The...
KETV.com
Omaha Senior Living facility raises rent nearly 25% on residents
OMAHA, Neb. — Residents of an independent and assisted living facility are being hit with a nearly 25% rent increase. On Dec. 9, 2022, Keystone Villas Independent living notified Joan Wojtkiewicz that her rent would increase by $152 on Feb. 1. For Wojtkiewicz, that's a 24.6% increase. She has...
WOWT
Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
3 News Now
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land former LSU, Georgia tight end Gilbert
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team reportedly added another transfer on Thursday when former LSU & Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Huskers. Gilbert was a former five-star recruit coming out of high school ranked #5 overall nationally & #1 in the state of Georgia in the 2020 class.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KETV.com
'I think this is a swing and a miss': Lack of snow disappoints contractors, shovelers thankful
OMAHA, Neb. — Private plow drivers were hoping to rake in the cash from the storm but they're out of luck in the metro. Steve Meyers' plow truck sat in his driveway Wednesday covered in light snow. "I should be out there plowing six to eight inches of snow...
Square Donut sold out early ahead of Omaha's anticipated snow day
Square Donut sold out halfway through their day. Owner Elizabeth Pooley said even though they track sales through spreadsheets. It's impossible to predict demand.
WOWT
Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Buyers of...
Comments / 0