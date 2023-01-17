Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
NBC Sports
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics
The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at TD Garden, the Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA. Whoever faces the Warriors in the playoffs, they're going to be sweating. Now, the Warriors of course need to get to the postseason first before any of that talk can begin.
NBC Sports
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness
DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets’ game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not related to COVID-19.
Steve Kerr wants a shorter NBA season so he doesn't have to rest his players
Steve Kerr doesn’t like resting his players either. The Golden State Warriors coach opted to rest several of his starters in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland — something many in the league have been trying to stop teams from doing in recent years. But,...
NBC Sports
How Tatum made Celtics history in multiple ways in win vs. Warriors
The Boston Celtics' exciting overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night wasn't pretty by any means. In fact, it was one of their ugliest victories of the 2022-23 NBA season. But winning is all that really matters, and the Celtics finally ended the Warriors'...
NBC Sports
Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip
The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night is now that much more frustrating. After battling until the final buzzer, the Warriors now will be without four starters and a handful of players Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State's already-thin roster is...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Eight Celtics thoughts after eventful OT win vs. Warriors
That’s what Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla wondered out loud when asked to characterize his team’s eyesore of a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Mazzulla likes to nitpick even the glitziest of wins, but you can understand his point. A win is a...
NBC Sports
The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors
The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
NBC Sports
Three NBA stars ahead of Steph in latest All-Star vote update
In the third and final fan vote returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Steph Curry remains the top All-Star vote-getter among NBA guards. However, the Warriors superstar still trails LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant for the overall lead. Curry collected 5,151,822 votes in the third fan voting...
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts over Steph's wild buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Roughly seven months after one of the greatest games of his NBA career, Steph Curry returned to TD Garden on Thursday and left the Boston crowd stunned again. With the Warriors trailing by two points in the final seconds of the first half, Curry picked Jayson Tatum's pocket, grabbed the loose ball and heaved it from beyond the half-court logo, nailing the shot as the buzzer sounded, giving Golden State a 55-54 lead at the break.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran safety elevated for playoff game vs. Giants
The Eagles on Friday elevated Anthony Harris from their practice squad and will have him active for Saturday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Giants. Harris, 31, will play for the Eagles for the first time this season on Saturday night. In 2021, Harris was a starting safety with...
NBC Sports
Giants elevate Zyon Gilbert, Makai Polk for Saturday’s game
The Giants have made two additions to their roster for Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia. The team announced that cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Makai Polk have been elevated from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the divisional round of the playoffs are over. Gilbert appeared...
