Lock Haven, PA

Ruling made on child rapist's appeal

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Lock Haven, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied a man’s appeal to overturn his conviction for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Edgar John Willits, 64, of Lock Haven claimed improper statements were made by Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse during a one-day trial in August. Willits claimed Strouse put pressure on the jury by saying they had to believe the nine-year-old victim was a liar in order to find Willits not guilty.

Willits' counsel argued the judge didn't make it clear to the jury that they could believe parts of both the victim’s and Willits' testimony and still find him not guilty

Related reading: Child rapist sentenced in Lock Haven court

Strouse made the statement during his closing arguments after the victim had already provided testimony, the appeal noted. Strouse spoke about her memory of the events as Willits attacked her, saying she could vividly remember the smells in the air and sounds she heard.

The Superior Court not only disagreed with Willits’ appeal, it described Strouse’s comments as “consistent with the caselaw of our Commonwealth” in a press release.

Judge Michael Salisbury sentenced Willits to a total term of 47 years in a state correctional institution for rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and corruption of minors.

Willits will be eligible for parole after serving 21 years of his 47-year sentence. He will also be a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant.

