Photos: Boats getting ready the day before crab season

4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
Landslide closes portion of U.S. 101, hinders communities on Oregon’s south coast
Three times per week, Larry Jacobson travels 75 minutes from Gold Beach to Coos Bay for crucial dialysis. So when a landslide early Monday destroyed a portion of U.S. 101 on his route, he knew he’d have to find an alternative. Quick. “I was going to get to Coos...
(VIDEO) Suspect Arrested in Failed Three Corners Market ATM Burglary Case
ABOVE: Surveillance footage courtesy Three Corners Market. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A McKinleyville man wanted in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary near Freshwater has been arrested. On January 8, 2023, at about 4:27 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the...
