Lake Mills wrestlers fourth at Capitol North duals, Lakeside Lutheran fifth

LODI — Lake Mills went 2-3 to finish in fourth place at the Capitol North duals on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The L-Cats lost to Luther Prep 46-36, defeated Lakeside Lutheran 57-24, lost to Lodi 66-12, lost to Poynette 60-24 and defeated Columbus 54-21.

Owen Burling finished 4-1 with two pins, one decision and one forfeit at 170 pounds to lead the L-Cats.

Lakeside Lutheran went 1-4 and placed fifth. The Warriors lost to Luther Prep 63-18, lost to Lake Mills 57-24, lost to Lodi 81-0, lost to Poynette 48-30 and defeated Columbus 42-30.

Ryan Schultz finished 4-1 wrestling at 145 and 152 for the Warriors with four pins.

Team standings: Lodi 5-0, Poynette 4-1, Luther Prep 3-2, Lake Mills 2-3, Lakeside Lutheran 1-4, Columbus 0-5

LUTHER PREP 46, LAKE MILLS 36

106 — Jared Goelzer (LP) pinned Gabriel Logothetis (LM) at 1:29; 113 — Isaiah Schroeder (LP) received forfeit; 120 — Ethan Evenson (LM) pinned Alex Lake-Savage (LP) at 1:34; 126 — Maximos Kressner (LM) received forfeit; 132 —Jason Kehren (LP) received forfeit; 138 — Aleksei Soloviyov (LP) major dec. Mason Wollin (LM) 15-6; 145 — Isaiah Sullivan (LP) pinned Colton Spiegelhoff (LM) at 4:51; 152 — Silas Hillmer (LP) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 1:04; 160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Phil McCaskill (LP) at 2:30; 170 — Owen Burling (LM) pinned Silas Winkel (LP) at 4:00; 182 — Gibson Hale (LM) pinned Caleb Cloute (LP) at 0:30; 195 — Ben Buchholtz (LM) received forfeit; 220 — Chuy Medina (LP) pinned Thomas Cassady (LM) at 3:39; 285 — Johnny Kamps (LP) pinned Esteban Moreno (LM) at 2:09

LUTHER PREP 63, LAKESIDE 18

106 — Jonah Seifert (LP) received forfeit; 113 — Jared Goelzer (LP) dec. Caleb Studnicka (LL) 8-5; 120 — Owen Fleming (LL) pinned Isaiah Schroeder (LP) at 1:51; 126 — Alex Lake-Savage (LP) received forfeit; 132 — Jason Kehren (LP) pinned Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) at 0:36; 138 — Aleksei Soloviyov (LP) pinned Dane McIlvain (LL) at 1:49; 145 — Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Isaiah Sullivan (LP) at 0:58; 152 — Silas Hillmer (LP) received forfeit; 160 — Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Phil McCaskill (LP) at 3:17; 170 — Silas Winkel (LP) received forfeit; 182 — Caleb Cloute (LP) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 4:32; 195 — Caleb Hahnke (LP) pinned Lincoln Coates (LL) at 0:47; 220 — Chuy Medina (LP) received forfeit; 285 — Johnny Kamps (LP) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 2:37

LAKE MILLS 57, LAKESIDE 24

106 — Gabriel Logothetis (LM) received forfeit; 113 — Elijah Nelson (LL) received forfeit; 120 — Ethan Evenson (LM) pinned Caleb Studnicka (LL) at 0:23; 126 — Maximos Kressner (LM) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 1:58; 132 — Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) received forfeit; 138 — Mason Wollin (LM) pinned Gabe Weidner (LL) at 0:44; 145 — Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Colton Spiegelhoff (LM) at 1:15; 152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) received forfeit; 160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit; 170 — Owen Burling (LM) dec. Colten Schultz (LL) 11-6; 182 — Sabastian Murray (LL) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 2:38; 195 — Ben Buchholtz (LM) received forfeit; 220 —Thomas Cassady (LM) received forfeit; 285 — Esteban Moreno (LM) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 1:56

LODI 66, LAKE MILLS 12

106 — Levi Ness (Lo) pinned Gabriel Logothetis (LM) at 0:23; 113 — Drew Lochner (Lo) received forfeit; 120 — Caleb Lord (Lo) pinned Ethan Evenson (LM) at 0:44; 126 — Evan Clary (Lo) pinned Maximos Kressner (LM) at 3:21; 132 — Braedon Dorshorst (Lo) received forfeit; 138 — Owen Breunig (Lo) pinned Mason Wollin (LM) at 1:33; 145 — Evan Stevenson (Lo) pinned Colton Spiegelhoff (LM) at 1:22; 152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) pinned Tony Omosebi (Lo) at 3:05; 160 — Zane Licht (Lo) pinned Eddy Eveland (LM) at 1:38; 170 — Mason Breunig (Lo) dec. Owen Burling (LM) 3-2; 182 — Mason Lane (Lo) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:55; 195 — Isaiah Groskopf (Lo) dec. Ben Buchholtz (LM) 9-5; 220 — Thomas Cassady (LM) pinned Easton Hensen (Lo) at 3:46; 285 — Nick Week (Lo) pinned Esteban Moreno (LM) at 0:42

POYNETTE 60, LAKE MILLS 24

106 — Gabriel Logothetis (LM) received forfeit; 113 — Wyatt Tomlinson (P) received forfeit; 120 — Isaiah Gauer (P) pinned Ethan Evenson (LM) at 1:02; 126 — Maximos Kressner (LM) received forfeit; 132 — William Frieden (P) received forfeit; 138 — Ashton Meister (P) pinned Mason Wollin (LM) at 0:54; 145 — Mark Bartz (P) pinned Colton Spiegelhoff (LM) at 1:11; 152 — Hans Mueller (P) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 2:21; 160 — James Amacher (P) pinned Eddy Eveland (LM) at 3:36; 170 — Owen Burling (LM) pinned Adam Rogge (P) at 1:40; 182 — Mason Spaeth (LM) received forfeit; 195 — Ashton Nindorf (P) pinned Gibson Hale (LM) at 0:35; 220 — Luke Romack (P) pinned Thomas Cassady (LM) at 0:41; 285 — Jackson Geitner (P) pinned Esteban Moreno (LM) at 0:38

LAKE MILLS 54, COLUMBUS 21

106 — Gabriel Logothetis (LM) received forfeit; 113 — Logan Raeder (C) received forfeit; 120 — Ethan Evenson (LM) pinned Ayden Goglio (C) at 0:38; 126 — Owen Cowell (C) dec. Maximos Kressner (LM) 6-0; 132 — Double forfeit; 138 — Mason Wollin (LM) received forfeit; 145 — Colton Spiegelhoff (LM) received forfeit; 152 — Alex Lewke (C) pinned Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) at 2:49; 160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit; 170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit; 182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit; 195 — Mason Spaeth (LM) pinned Preston Ermis (C) at 2:37; 220 — Thomas Cassady (LM) pinned Brayden Holdorf (C) at 1:19; 285 — Jack Roelke (C) pinned Esteban Moreno (LM) at 3:19

LAKESIDE 42, COLUMBUS 30

106 — Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit; 113 — Logan Raeder (C) pinned Elijah Nelson (LL) at 1:13; 120 — Ayden Goglio (C) pinned Caleb Studnicka (LL) at 4:43; 126 — Owen Cowell (C) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 1:44; 132 — Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) received forfeit; 138 — Gabe Weidner (LL) received forfeit; 145 — Double Forfeit; 152 — Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Alex Lewke (C) at 3:09; 160 — Colten Schultz (LL) received forfeit; 170 — Double Forfeit; 182 — Lincoln Coates (LL) received forfeit; 195 — Sabastian Murray (LL) pinned Preston Ermis (C) at 2:29; 220 — Jack Roelke (C) received forfeit; 285 — Brayden Holdorf (C) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 2:27

LODI 81, LAKESIDE 0

106 — Levi Ness (Lo) received forfeit’ 113 — Drew Lochner (Lo) pinned Caleb Studnicka (LL) at 1:30; 120 — Caleb Lord (Lo) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 0:38; 126 — Evan Clary (Lo) received forfeit; 132 — Braedon Dorshorst (Lo) pinned Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) at 0:15; 138 — Owen Breunig (Lo) pinned Gabe Weidner (LL) at 0:35; 145 — Evan Stevenson (Lo) pinned Ryan Schultz (LL) at 1:40; 152 — Tony Omosebi (Lo) received forfeit; 160 — Zane Licht (Lo) received forfeit; 170 — Mason Breunig (Lo) dec. Colten Schultz (LL) SV-1 8-6; 182 — Mason Lane (Lo) pinned Sabastian Murray (LL) at 1:02; 195 — Isaiah Groskopf (Lo) received forfeit; 220 — Easton Hensen (Lo) received forfeit; 285 — Nick Week (Lo) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 1:06

POYNETTE 48, LAKESIDE 30

106 — Brayden Luebke (LL) received forfeit; 113 — Caleb Studnicka (LL) pinned Wyatt Tomlinson (P) at 1:39; 120 — Isaiah Gauer (P) pinned Owen Fleming (LL) at 0:46; 126 — Double Forfeit; 132 — William Frieden (P) pinned Dominic Garcia-Hix (LL) at 0:33; 138 — Ashton Meister (P) pinned Gabe Weidner (LL) at 0:12; 145 — Ryan Schultz (LL) pinned Mark Bartz (P) at 1:27; 152 — Hans Mueller (P) received forfeit; 160 — James Amacher (P) received forfeit; 170 — Colten Schultz (LL) pinned Adam Rogge (P) at 2:23; 182 — Sabastian Murray (LL) received forfeit; 195 — Ashton Nindorf (P) received forfeit; 220 — Luke Romack (P) received forfeit; 285 — Jackson Geitner (P) pinned Corban Meyer (LL) at 0:53