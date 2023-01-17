Read full article on original website
Nāhoʻopiʻi returns to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority as chief administrative officer
The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has announced that Daniel Nāhoʻopiʻi has returned to the organization’s leadership team as chief administrative officer, effective Jan. 17, 2023. In his new role, Nāhoʻopiʻi is responsible for the administrative, fiscal, procurement, and human resources operations of HTA, as well as...
Desiree Sides appointed to oversee Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui complex area
The Hawai‘i State Board of Education today approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in respective areas. The appointments, who have been serving in their respective roles in an interim capacity are: Desiree Sides to lead the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui complex area, Dr....
UH receives $1.6 million for Native Hawaiian, Asian, Pacific Islander special education teachers
To increase and retain more well-prepared bilingual/multilingual teachers of color, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education was awarded a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program. Project Equal Access, under the direction of the university’s...
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access
Molokai General Hospital is one of three health care providers on Molokai that is absorbing new patients following the deaths of two primary care doctors. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2021. Doctors have long been in short supply on Molokai, where residents must board a plane to access specialized care and routine treatment...
$4M to fund loans for new DHHL home construction and women-owned businesses
The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded $4 million in financial support from Oweesta Corporation, whose mission includes contributing to economic independence and strengthening sovereignty for all Native communities. CNHA will use the $4 million to grow its loan program from currently at $12 million, to $16 million....
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. "We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to...
Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup
Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
Department of Law Enforcement on track to begin operations in 2024
Last Summer, Governor Ige signed a bill that would create a new "department of law enforcement" and we learned that the state is set to start operations in 2024.
Three from Kaua‘i nominated to fill Hawai‘i House seat vacated by Tokioka
This story was updated at 10:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Three local leaders on Kauaʻi have been nominated to fill a Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives seat vacated late last year by former Rep. James “Jimmy” Tokioka, who was tapped by new Gov. Josh Green to be the state’s Deputy Director of Airports.
Despite concerns and criticism, EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA said it was seeking community input on a proposed consent decree requiring the Navy to defuel Red Hill and shut down the facility. The order also contains specific actions to operate and maintain the Navy’s drinking water system at Pearl Harbor, which was contaminated by fuel spills in 2021.
Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on Maui helped remove over 2,000 bags of trash in 2022
Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a...
Ikaika Anderson, Green's pick to lead DHHL, on fulfilling $600M spending plan
The Hawaiian Homes Commission is hoping for an extension to spend the $600 million that the state Legislature set aside for the agency in 2022. Newly appointed Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Ikaika Anderson said Wednesday he will work diligently with the existing timeline. But if an extension were...
Hawaii Lawmakers File Marijuana Legalization Bills For 2023 Session, With New Pro-Reform Governor In Office
Hawaii lawmakers have officially filed bills to legalize marijuana in the state on Thursday, and advocates are optimistic that the reform may finally be enacted with a new pro-legalization governor in office. Rep. Jeanné Kapela (D) and Sen. Chris Lee (D) are sponsoring the companion legislation in their respective chambers,...
Indigenous knowledge and cutting-edge data aim to help revitalize Hawaiian fishponds
Three local organizations: Purple Maiʻa Foundation, Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo, and Hohonu, Inc., are launching the Loko Iʻa and Coastal Monitoring Project that will help up to 30 Hawaiian Fishpond restoration groups across the state. The project engages local communities in the design process, and will...
Forestry and agriculture connection serve as blueprint for Hawai’i land stewardship
The cooperative relationship between forestry and agriculture is rooted in Hawaiian history and continues to serve as a blueprint for constructive land stewardship in the state, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. “Ranching and forestry can have a symbiotic relationship,” said David Smith, administrator for the state Division...
2023 State House Republican bill package released
The House Republican Caucus introduced its bill package today for the upcoming 2023 session "Stand for Hawaii."
Hawaiian Air reaches contract agreement with pilots amid future Amazon cargo operation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines has reached a contract agreement with its pilots offering big raises, bonuses and flexible scheduling. The Air Line Pilots Association confirms a four-year settlement for Hawaiian Air’s roughly 1,000 pilots has been reached. The agreement has an average 33% pay increase, with about half...
Hawaiian Electric’s battery bonus program for Maui and O’ahu
Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program provides a cash incentive and bill credits to customers who add battery storage to their rooftop solar systems. The program has reached a milestone on O‘ahu with 30% of its allotted capacity filled. Battery Bonus, launched in July 2021, has reached its Tier...
Governor Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period, Relieving Food Insecurity
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days, However, the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments.
