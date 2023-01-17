ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

$4M to fund loans for new DHHL home construction and women-owned businesses

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has been awarded $4 million in financial support from Oweesta Corporation, whose mission includes contributing to economic independence and strengthening sovereignty for all Native communities. CNHA will use the $4 million to grow its loan program from currently at $12 million, to $16 million....
beckersasc.com

Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup

Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on Maui helped remove over 2,000 bags of trash in 2022

Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a...
mauinow.com

Forestry and agriculture connection serve as blueprint for Hawai’i land stewardship

The cooperative relationship between forestry and agriculture is rooted in Hawaiian history and continues to serve as a blueprint for constructive land stewardship in the state, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said. “Ranching and forestry can have a symbiotic relationship,” said David Smith, administrator for the state Division...
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric’s battery bonus program for Maui and O’ahu

Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program provides a cash incentive and bill credits to customers who add battery storage to their rooftop solar systems. The program has reached a milestone on O‘ahu with 30% of its allotted capacity filled. Battery Bonus, launched in July 2021, has reached its Tier...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Governor Declares 6th Emergency Relief Period, Relieving Food Insecurity

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. The emergency proclamation continues through the next sixty days, However, the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and established that the Emergency Allotments for the benefit month of February 2023 will be the last month for the SNAP Emergency Allotments.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy