Florida State

Experts warn against legal practice of citizen’s arrest in Florida

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
You could be placed under a citizen’s arrest in Florida. That means someone in plain clothes could walk up and detain you for something they perceive as a crime.

Even though this is legal, it’s not exactly recommended by law enforcement.

Citizens making arrests date back decades. TikTok videos captured it happening today.

While law enforcement doesn’t track citizen’s arrests, they still happen.

Fort Myers Attorney Michael Hornung said typically, it ends up being a very negative situation, as it happened in his neighborhood.

Hornung recalled a recent incident in which a man pulled up with a gun on two young men who were staying with a relative.

He said Steven Lax allegedly held a gun up to the men who were staying with their aunt after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home.

“This person was such a danger to the community that we cannot let him out on bond,” Hornung noted.

HB 25 would make it illegal for anyone to make a citizen’s arrest. It would not, however, impact the stand-your-ground law or the right to carry a gun.

“It’s sort of a sense where neighbors are looking out for each other, but it also leaves room for abuse of power and having citizens abuse that law,” said Albi Higuero of Fort Myers.

FGCU Forensic Law Professor David Thomas said the practice can be dangerous.

“Citizens have had limited authority. It also means the person they’re attempting to arrest doesn’t recognize that and will undoubtedly, in every case, offer some sort of resistance,” Professor Thomas explained.

While the practice may still be legal in Florida, legal experts warn against it.

