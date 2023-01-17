ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Burling places second at 170 pounds at Dave Cohen Classic; Lake Mills wrestlers finish 9th

Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPwig_0kGro4gb00

FOND DU LAC — Lake Mills’ wrestlers finished ninth at the Dave Cohen Classic on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds accounted for 26 of the 125 team points scored by Lake Mills. Burling (19-6) pinned his way to the championship bracket with three first period falls, then reached the finals with a 5-1 decision over Catholic Memorial’s Ben Kalawa. He lost a 6-5 decision to Kiel’s Connor Faust (27-6) in the title match.

Thomas Cassady placed third at 220. Cassady (14-8) finished 3-2 with three pins.

Gabriel Logothetis (106) placed fifth with one pin. Eddy Eveland also finished fifth at 160 with one pin.

Heavyweight Marshall Spaeth placed sixth with one pin. Maximos Kressner (126), Colton Spiegelhoff (145) and Mason Spaeth (195) each placed seventh. Kressner had two pins. Spiegelhoff and Spaeth each had two pins.

Kevin Georgiles-Juul placed eighth at 152 with two pins.

Mason Wollin (138) and Gibson Hale (182) each took ninth.

Team scores: Kiel 244, Whitefish Bay 207, Xavier 194, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 158, Appleton East 155.5, Jefferson 147, Catholic Memorial 130, Horicon 127.5, Lake Mills 125, Ripon 124, Laconia 110.5, Mayville 78, Oakfield 75

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
MADISON, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Wisconsin men's basketball loses starter to injury against Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team had one of its starting guards ruled out for the second half of Tuesday's game against Penn State. Max Klesmit didn't return after taking an elbow in the face from Penn State's Kanye Clary on defense late in the first half. Klesmit had...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Home expected to be a total loss after fire near Oregon

RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - An home near Oregon is expected to be a total loss after a fire Wednesday afternoon. Dane County dispatchers confirmed the fire was happening at a home off of Oak Hill Road, in Rutland. Crews from three counties responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire just after 5 p.m.
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Madison bars as seen on TV

We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
128
Followers
459
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy