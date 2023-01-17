Burling places second at 170 pounds at Dave Cohen Classic; Lake Mills wrestlers finish 9th

FOND DU LAC — Lake Mills’ wrestlers finished ninth at the Dave Cohen Classic on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Owen Burling’s second place finish at 170 pounds accounted for 26 of the 125 team points scored by Lake Mills. Burling (19-6) pinned his way to the championship bracket with three first period falls, then reached the finals with a 5-1 decision over Catholic Memorial’s Ben Kalawa. He lost a 6-5 decision to Kiel’s Connor Faust (27-6) in the title match.

Thomas Cassady placed third at 220. Cassady (14-8) finished 3-2 with three pins.

Gabriel Logothetis (106) placed fifth with one pin. Eddy Eveland also finished fifth at 160 with one pin.

Heavyweight Marshall Spaeth placed sixth with one pin. Maximos Kressner (126), Colton Spiegelhoff (145) and Mason Spaeth (195) each placed seventh. Kressner had two pins. Spiegelhoff and Spaeth each had two pins.

Kevin Georgiles-Juul placed eighth at 152 with two pins.

Mason Wollin (138) and Gibson Hale (182) each took ninth.

Team scores: Kiel 244, Whitefish Bay 207, Xavier 194, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 158, Appleton East 155.5, Jefferson 147, Catholic Memorial 130, Horicon 127.5, Lake Mills 125, Ripon 124, Laconia 110.5, Mayville 78, Oakfield 75