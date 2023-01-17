Read full article on original website
starpublications.online
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
WMDT.com
Wrestle Zone
WBOC
firststateupdate.com
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
WGMD Radio
WMDT.com
WBOC
firststateupdate.com
WMDT.com
WMDT.com
starpublications.online
Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigating Laurel fire
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial structure in downtown Laurel, Delaware on January 18, 2023. The incident, reported shortly before 1:00 A.M., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street Laurel, Delaware. The Laurel Fire Department arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Several surrounding structures were damaged by the fire. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
WGMD Radio
