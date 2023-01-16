Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants to leave the club in search of silverware
ALVISE CAGNAZZO: Milinkovic-Savic has no intention of renewing his contract with Lazio - which currently expires in June 2024 - and has already communicated his choice to the club.
BBC
FA Cup replay: Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Patrick Bamford scores twice in FA Cup third-round victory
Watch Patrick Bamford's double as Leeds cruise past Cardiff into the FA Cup fourth round at Elland Road. MATCH REPORT: Gnonto & Bamford fire Leeds into FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Soccer-Agnelli warns of Premier League dominance as he quits Juventus
TURIN, Italy, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, who could face trial over the club's accounting, signed off on Wednesday with a plea for reform of European soccer to counteract the power of the English Premier League.
FOX Sports
Arsenal and Man United back on top in throwback title clash
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The idea of Arsenal and Manchester United going head-to-head for the Premier League title feels like a throwback to a bygone era many younger fans will never have known. The same goes for some players. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was only 2 years old when...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
BBC
This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
Inter react to winning Supercoppa Italiana
Simone Inzaghi, Federico Dimarco & Hakan Calhanoglu react to Inter winning the Supercoppa Italiana with a 3-0 victory over AC Milan.
BBC
Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Soccer-Club needs to explain strategy, not just me, says Spurs boss Conte
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Explaining the current malaise at Tottenham Hotspur should not be his job alone, according to head coach Antonio Conte as he attempts to halt the club's Premier League slide.
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
Edin Džeko leads Inter to Italian Super Cup victory over AC Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s...
Comments / 0