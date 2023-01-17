ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Richland community appeals to state legislators to keep UW campus open

By Tahleel Mohieldin
 3 days ago

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – In a listening session with state legislators Monday, UW-Platteville at Richland students and supporters pushed back against the UW System’s decision to close the area’s branch campus.

UW System President Jay Rothman made the announcement in Nov. 2022 that the UW System would close in-person classes at UW-Plateville’s Richland campus come July 2023, citing steep enrollment declines and financial pressures.

Richland student Jake Steel was among several again voicing their disapproval Monday that the people impacted by the closure weren’t notified sooner and believes more solutions should be considered.

“They’ve seen our enrollment go down. They’ve seen our budget go down. They see our staff lost,” said Steel. “Why was nothing said through this whole process?”

In their fight to keep campus open, students with the support of alumni, city leaders, and neighbors from the greater Richland community turned their attention to Republican State Senator Howard Marklein. Marklein listened to the community’s concerns for more than an hour and said he understands where they were coming from, and that he too was blindsided by the decision.

“I got a call hours before the announcement,” Marklein said. “It wasn’t a conversation that we had. [Rothman] didn’t ask for any input. I was informed.”

Marklein said, even as co-chair of the state’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, he doesn’t believe he has the power to reverse the UW System’s decision.

Still, students and their supporters are asking for Marklein’s help getting system officials to take a second look and reconsider an investment in the campus’s future. Session speakers also claimed part of the reason enrollment numbers declined steeply was because the UW System stopped giving the branch campus financial support and attention.

Sophomore Jackson Kenny said he in part blames his school’s regionalization with UW-Platteville a few years ago, when he believes the Richland campus first started to decline.

“We want them to realize that and make it right,” Kenny said. “It’s really unjust and unfair what has happened to UW Richland.”

In an op-ed article published in the Valley Sentinel, the areas local newspaper, editorial staff even argued getting the courts involved. The article encourages Richland County to take legal action against the UW System over its handling of the Richland campus.

Those who want to see the campus remain open recommend exploring solutions like hiring a dedicated recruitment officer and reinvesting in an international student population before choosing to shut the school down entirely. Richland supporters also said the school’s impact goes beyond the classroom, crediting the school with bringing in a cultural hub, new residents, and money into the city.

The Richland County Board has plans to meet for a closed session Tuesday night to discuss the campus closure and the path forward.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Richland closure transition plan calls for online focus

University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials want their Richland campus to focus on online education after in-person instruction ends for good after the spring semester. UW System President Jay Rothman in November ordered UW-Platteville to stop offering degree programs at the Richland campus after the semester ends. He told Platteville Chancellor Tammy Evetovich to come up with a transition plan. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Platteville released a plan this week that calls for Richland students to take classes at the main campus or at the Baraboo-Sauk County campus and the Richland campus shift to online education.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former Madison alder appointed to fill vacancy ahead of spring election

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council on Tuesday appointed Barbara Vedder to fill the council vacancy left by former Ald. Syed Abbas’ resignation late last year. Vedder will represent District 12, which encompasses parts of the city’s north and near east sides near the Dane County Regional Airport, until the spring election. She is a former alder and former supervisor...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WILL sues Madison Metropolitan School District over open records delays

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm has filed suit against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is not complying with state open records law. The lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed Tuesday in Dane County, accuses the district of failing to respond to a records request from last January, violating a state law...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus fired back hard at Sheriff Kalvin Barrett over the jail consolidation issue. Their remarks come two days after Barrett stood alongside three of his predecessors to push his plan – and hours before the entire board will decide whether to take the issue to the voters.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Common Council approves controversial zoning change

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday night to move forward on a zoning proposal meant to address limited housing options along the city’s Bus Rapid Transit route. Not only did the council approve the Transit Oriented Development plan, the alders voted overwhelmingly to include historic districts in the TOD overlay. RELATED: Zoning change near Madison’s Bus Rapid...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHOTOS: Take a look at the new Union Commons dining space inside The University Club

MADISON, Wis. — The University Club at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is set to reopen Monday with a new casual dining option for the campus community. The club, which temporarily closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening under the management of the Wisconsin Union after the club’s board of directors voted to dissolve it...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pediatric suicide-related emergency visits see ‘unprecedented’ rise in recent years, health experts say

MADISON, Wis. — Suicide-related hospital visits among children have increased dramatically over the past decade, and even more so within the past three years, UW Health experts said Thursday. It’s part of a nationwide trend according to a recently published study in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to the CDC’s most current public data, suicide is the second leading cause...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lancaster man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Lancaster man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Cole Clark showed up at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't let her leave. Clark denies any wrongdoing.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

