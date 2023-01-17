Read full article on original website
Where the Cowboys Present the Biggest Threat Against the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers will find this facet of the Dallas Cowboys to be a difficult one.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Cowboys at 49ers Playoff Ticket is How Much?
FRISCO - The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in an NFC Divisional Playoff matchup that will surely be a hit on TV. But what if you want to go to the game? Ticket prices are ... up there. Tickets are selling for an average price of $1,420 dollars, per one report, with the ...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Los Angeles Lakers season is officially done after loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers looked to extend their winning streak on Dr. Jerry Buss night, taking on the Sacramento Kings for the final time this season. It’s getting to the point these days where the Lakers are who they are. They are below .500 with a very flawed team. This game here was a perfect illustration of how inconsistent this team really is. They can’t go 48 minutes with solid team basketball.
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Here's where to watch the NFC Divisional game
ARLINGTON, Texas — For Cowboys fans looking for an electric atmosphere to watch the NFC Divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers, we've got you covered!. The Dallas Cowboys announced fans will be invited back to the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium for the team's "official watch party." Last week, more than 10,000 fans came to the watch party to see Dallas defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit Pistons: Remaining strength of schedule for the tankers
The Detroit Pistons are officially at the point of their season where fans start calculating lottery odds and giving up on any misguided dreams of sniffing the play-in tournament. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the league after embarrassing themselves against the Bulls in Paris and are one of...
49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: Thursday practice participation updates
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no significant changes to the did-not-practice list during Thursday's session compared to Wednesday's. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains sidelined due to his foot fracture. Cornerback Ambry Thomas missed another practice but was seen working on the wide.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers preview, prediction: A historic rivalry reignited
It's starting to feel an awful lot like the ‘90s in the NFC playoffs. For the second consecutive season, we're setting up for a Cowboys-49ers showdown. The only way this could feel more vintage is if this was the NFC Championship Game, rather than the divisional round. Still, we'll take what we can get — and with postseason meetings in consecutive years, maybe we're truly seeing this classic rivalry renewing after so many years off.
NBC Bay Area
Why Cowboys Have ‘Very Little Chance' to Beat 49ers, Per Tony Dungy
Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their...
