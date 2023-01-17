ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Cowboys at 49ers Playoff Ticket is How Much?

FRISCO - The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in an NFC Divisional Playoff matchup that will surely be a hit on TV. But what if you want to go to the game? Ticket prices are ... up there. Tickets are selling for an average price of $1,420 dollars, per one report, with the ...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
Los Angeles Lakers season is officially done after loss to Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers looked to extend their winning streak on Dr. Jerry Buss night, taking on the Sacramento Kings for the final time this season. It’s getting to the point these days where the Lakers are who they are. They are below .500 with a very flawed team. This game here was a perfect illustration of how inconsistent this team really is. They can’t go 48 minutes with solid team basketball.
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Here's where to watch the NFC Divisional game

ARLINGTON, Texas — For Cowboys fans looking for an electric atmosphere to watch the NFC Divisional game against the San Francisco 49ers, we've got you covered!. The Dallas Cowboys announced fans will be invited back to the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium for the team's "official watch party." Last week, more than 10,000 fans came to the watch party to see Dallas defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit Pistons: Remaining strength of schedule for the tankers

The Detroit Pistons are officially at the point of their season where fans start calculating lottery odds and giving up on any misguided dreams of sniffing the play-in tournament. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the league after embarrassing themselves against the Bulls in Paris and are one of...
49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: Thursday practice participation updates

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no significant changes to the did-not-practice list during Thursday's session compared to Wednesday's. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains sidelined due to his foot fracture. Cornerback Ambry Thomas missed another practice but was seen working on the wide.
Cowboys vs. 49ers preview, prediction: A historic rivalry reignited

It's starting to feel an awful lot like the ‘90s in the NFC playoffs. For the second consecutive season, we're setting up for a Cowboys-49ers showdown. The only way this could feel more vintage is if this was the NFC Championship Game, rather than the divisional round. Still, we'll take what we can get — and with postseason meetings in consecutive years, maybe we're truly seeing this classic rivalry renewing after so many years off.
Why Cowboys Have ‘Very Little Chance' to Beat 49ers, Per Tony Dungy

Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their...
