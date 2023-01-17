FHP: Brooksville man calls troopers after seeing reports of deadly hit-and-run, says he thought he hit a deer

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Brooksville told authorities that he thought he hit a deer. After seeing reports of the crash that occurred westbound on Citrus Way and west of Glory Lane, the 66-year-old contacted authorities and said that he thought it was an animal he hit with his pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

