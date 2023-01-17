FHP: Brooksville man calls troopers after seeing reports of deadly hit-and-run, says he thought he hit a deer

Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
FHP: Sumter County man killed in Plant City crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sumter County man Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old from Webster was traveling south on SR-39, south of McGee Road in Plant City, when he suffered a medical emergency. Troopers say the driver lost...
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
Zephyrhills Man Struck And Killed By Tractor-Trailer Crossing SR-50 In Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Zephyrhills man has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Thursday around 11:57 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on SR-50, west of Irwin Street when the Zephyrhills man walked into
10 Tampa Bay
Tow truck carrying school bus involved in deadly Tampa hit-and-run; FHP searching for driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Tampa. Now, Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver responsible. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 301 and the eastbound entrance ramp to the Selmon Expressway (State Road 618) in Hillsborough County.
Tampa Motorcyclist Dies After Tow Truck Hit And Run
TAMPA, Fla – A 49-year-old Tampa man has died following a crash that happened around 9:03 pm on Wednesday, after a tow truck hauling a school bus struck his motorcycle and then fled the scene. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tow truck driver
The Free Press - TFP
Man Killed, Woman Critical After Car Turns In Front Of Their Motorcycle In Largo
LARGO, Fla. – The Largo Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the area of Missouri Ave and Bayview Dr for a two-vehicle accident. A southbound motorcycle with two occupants struck a northbound Chevy sedan that made a left turn into the motorcyclist’s path. “Alcohol
10 Tampa Bay
FHP: Brooksville man thought he hit deer in deadly hit-and-run crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Brooksville told authorities that he thought he hit a deer. After seeing reports of the crash that occurred westbound on Citrus Way and west of Glory Lane, the 66-year-old contacted authorities and said that he thought it was an animal he hit with his pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.
Teen accused of speeding, causing Lutz deadly crash arraigned
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Oct. 22, Michael Hoerig was involved in a car crash that left him brain-dead. His family decided to donate all of his organs, giving dozens of others a second chance. That car crash is now in court as a teen faces vehicular homicide and...
Shots fired into SUV, occupied Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.
WFLA
Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered woman
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for a missing endangered woman last seen Thursday morning.
The Free Press - TFP
Bicyclist Dies After Thursday Clearwater Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a car vs. bicycle crash with serious injuries this afternoon at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. Police say Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, of Clearwater, was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger headed north on
fox13news.com
Officers accused of beating Lakeland man during arrest reassigned; more possible victims come forward
LAKELAND, Fla. - Three Lakeland police officers have been taken off the street a month after a man was Tased and beaten during a routine traffic stop. Now, others who had interactions with the same officers said they were also roughed-up during arrests. A few days before Christmas, Antwan Glover...
Dade City Man Killed By Hit And Run Driver While Riding Bike
DADE CITY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Dade City man had died following a hit and crash that happened around 8:35 pm on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Tait Avenue, east of Lee Avenue, and collided with the
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
fox13news.com
Tampa bomb squad deems suspicious item on bus bench as a non-hazard
TAMPA, Fla. - Cypress Street has reopened after the Tampa Police Department bomb squad determined that a suspicious item left behind on a bus bench was not a hazard. According to Corporal Adam Carroll with the TPD bomb squad, someone reported the unusual item because it looked odd sitting on the bench.
ocala-news.com
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
Plant City Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City man was killed in an early morning crash that happened around 2:00 am on Thursday, according to police. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call about a single-vehicle traffic crash that happened in the 3500 block
Mysuncoast.com
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -A man with an active homicide warrant was arrested during a traffic stop in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the traffic stop occurred Thursday morning on I-75 at Tuckers Grade Road. Troopers stopped a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.
WFLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lakeland ‘double dog-napper’ scoops up two pups, drives away
An alleged "double dog-napper" was arrested after security footage showed a woman taking two dogs from a north Lakeland home and putting them in her car.
