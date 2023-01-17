Read full article on original website
Related
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots garnered all the buzz on Twitter.
“Pick up the phone MF!” - When Kobe Bryant phoned Stephen A. Smith for what he said on television
Smith knew that his relationship with Bryant was formed out of mutual respect. Despite the outrage of the Los Angeles Lakers legend towards him at times, SAS knew that Kobe absolutely loved him.
10 Most Hated NBA Players Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are amongst the most hated players in today's NBA.
“I don't know what's up with Isiah. He's just too stinky” - Charles Oakley gets real about why former players don’t like Isiah Thomas
Oakley added that Thomas is trying too hard to fix his reputation and broken relationships but unfortunately for him, Michael Jordan doesn’t want to do anything about it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Magic Johnson Was ‘Scared to Death’ Moving to Los Angeles and Barely Left His Apartment for 2 Years
Before he became a Hollywood fixture, Magic Johnson had to move from Michigan to Los Angeles. The transition, it seems, was a bit of a challenge. The post Magic Johnson Was ‘Scared to Death’ Moving to Los Angeles and Barely Left His Apartment for 2 Years appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Joel Embiid Thanks White People On YouTube For Helping Him Learn How To Shoot
Joel Embiid hilariously thanked white people on YouTube for helping him learn how to shoot.
Kwame Brown Didn't Want To Play With Kobe Bryant, But Then The Black Mamba Changed His View Of Basketball
Kwame Brown explains how his mindset changed about Kobe Bryant after playing with him.
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game
Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night. Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank. “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied. Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’
At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.” After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris
The Golden State Warriors’ trip to the White House yielded some very interesting moments that may remain immortalized. There was Stephen Curry thanking President Joe Biden for the government’s efforts to bring back Brittney Griner from her incarceration in Russia. There was Biden forgetting Klay Thompson’s name as he addressed his Bay Area visitors. But […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
"I was wondering if the Mailman came around when I was out of town" - Gary Payton on his son’s Garry Payton II’s athleticism
It was a long road for GPII to get to where he is today as it took multiple rejections for him to finally find a home with the Warriors and win a championship
Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
