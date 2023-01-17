ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
New York Post

Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’

At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.”   After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris

The Golden State Warriors’ trip to the White House yielded some very interesting moments that may remain immortalized. There was Stephen Curry thanking President Joe Biden for the government’s efforts to bring back Brittney Griner from her incarceration in Russia. There was Biden forgetting Klay Thompson’s name as he addressed his Bay Area visitors. But […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

