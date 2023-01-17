Business Q&A: Turquoise Wine Cellar & Tasting Room in Glendale

A boutique wine bottle shop in Glendale celebrates its six-month anniversary in February, and is already expanding.

Turquoise Wine Cellar & Tasting Room, in the Arrowhead area on the north end of town, just recently opened its new patio to complement its tasting room, which features a wall of wine selections representing different flavor profiles, regions, and price points.

Co-owners Jen Sinconis and Laura Hernandez opened the new room in August with features like tastings, classes to learn the finer points of wine, and monthly dinners with highlighted winemakers. Stacy Bonnifield, of Eberle Winery in Paso Robles, California, will be February’s featured winemaker.

“I wanted more of a farm-to-table type of wine experience where I knew the winemakers who were making them, what the story was behind each one,” Sinconis said inside the tasting room at 8160 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite B200, that includes vintage chandeliers to add to the cozy vibe.

Sinconis and Hernandez look to find unique wine selections suited for a boutique setting, and they have many female winemakers represented on their wall, like LDV Winery in Scottsdale, co-owned by Peggy Fiandaca. Consider that of the 4,200+ wineries in California, approximately 14% reported a woman as their lead winemaker, per a 2020 womenwinemakers.com study. That represents a 10% increase from their 2011 study.

“Anything farming and agriculture is going to be male dominated, especially when you get into world regions,” Sinconis said. “But women are really taking this industry by storm, they just aren’t equally represented out in the marketplace.”

In addition to the new patio, Turquoise Wine Cellar & Tasting Room also has started to add live music to the atmosphere. And the owners have partnered with local chef Chrissy Cetwinski for a menu designed to complement just the right wines.

Although the tasting room is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, there is still plenty going on. On those days they host private gatherings, everything from birthday parties to corporate events, and the room is currently booked out for the next six weeks.

We sat down with Sinconis for a quick three-question “flight.”

How do you introduce “rookies” to the wine world?

“We get a lot of rookies, which is where we have our wine tasting flights. The tasting flights are great for people who are either new to wine or just want to explore different wines. You get three different wines to try in each flight. A lot of people new to wine will start with sweet wines, they move into whites; there’s a mixed flight so they can do white and red. And we just talk to people.”

What led you to choose this Glendale location?

“This is a great spot not only because of our (business) neighbors but we can pull from several different groups. We’ve got Sun City, we have Arrowhead, we have Westbrook, Vistancia; there’s a lot within a close distance here, with the 101 being right here.”

What’s a good Arizona wine that you’d recommend?

“Our best seller right now is probably the Chateau Tumbleweed (in the Verde Valley). So people who are big Arizona wine fans love that we’re bringing something different to this area.”