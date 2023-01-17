Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day event held at Idaho Capitol

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day event at the Idaho Capitol was held Monday.

It began with a march from the Boise State University Student Union to the Capitol steps and featured Cherie Buckner-Webb, the first Black person to serve in the Idaho Legislature, as the keynote speaker. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke was also present.

Buckner-Webb also serves on many local and national boards and is the recipient of numerous awards in acknowledgement for civic, state and national service.

Other highlights included performances by the Boise State University trumpeters, Ballet Folklórico México Lindo—a community-based Mexican folk dance group located in Nampa—and Danza Azteca Tonatiuh.

The following are a selection of quotes from Buckner-Webb's keynote address:

“One day of acknowledgement is clearly not enough. Dr. King was a visionary, a humanitarian, one who championed the rights of all mankind."

“We must look forward with enthusiasm to the opportunities and challenges before us. ... We are accountable to see that justice prevails. We are responsible to ensure that justice is a reality for our friends, neighbors and those we don’t even like so much."

“It’s time for truth telling, it’s time for facing our fears, it’s time for calling on people of conscience to condemn acts of violence and division, graciously opposing and purposely taking action to end hateful acts."

“I challenge you to be about the elimination of injustice, the eradication of racist rhetoric, the evisceration of hate."

“I’ve been running for justice for a long time, and I ain’t tired yet.”