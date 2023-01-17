ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

96.1 The Breeze

Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State

These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
therealdeal.com

As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state

New York will finally shutter its emergency rental assistance program Friday night, closing a loophole that allowed nonpaying tenants to delay eviction just by applying for a relief fund that’s been mostly dried up for more than a year. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers...
96.1 The Breeze

Thousands Of New Yorkers Affected By Online Bank Problems

Thousands of people across New York woke up to missing money in their online accounts after Bank Of America experienced an issue with their online banking. Bank Of America send out a message to their users on Wednesday saying that there were issues with the online banking program Zelle. Some...
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses that were behind on bills through May 1 in New York State will receive help in paying for those bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to...
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Announces $38 Million To Help The Homeless In New York State

Governor Hochul announced that $38.2 million is available in funding for areas outside of New York State to help the unhoused population. The state funding will establish eight Safe Options Support teams, which will provide intensive outreach, engagement, and care coordination services. The teams will operate under the State Office of Mental Health.
96.1 The Breeze

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
