New Scam Could Steal Your Money With Fake Parking Tickets In NY
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State.
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
Millions for New York families as part of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program: See if you can get the money
New York is one of the major and most popular states. The state and the city welcome thousands of people every year. Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything needed to benefit outsiders and locals. For example, she announced $1.3 billion for healthcare experts.
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
therealdeal.com
As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
New York will finally shutter its emergency rental assistance program Friday night, closing a loophole that allowed nonpaying tenants to delay eviction just by applying for a relief fund that’s been mostly dried up for more than a year. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Here’s how New Yorkers may soon get their tax credits quicker and easier
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing the New York Department of Taxation and Finance shift to digital operations to help more New Yorkers access tax credits and save the agency thousands of dollars. In her “State of the State” plan, Hochul proposes utilizing mobile document uploading and...
Thousands Of New Yorkers Affected By Online Bank Problems
Thousands of people across New York woke up to missing money in their online accounts after Bank Of America experienced an issue with their online banking. Bank Of America send out a message to their users on Wednesday saying that there were issues with the online banking program Zelle. Some...
rochesterfirst.com
Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses that were behind on bills through May 1 in New York State will receive help in paying for those bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to...
Gov. Hochul Announces $38 Million To Help The Homeless In New York State
Governor Hochul announced that $38.2 million is available in funding for areas outside of New York State to help the unhoused population. The state funding will establish eight Safe Options Support teams, which will provide intensive outreach, engagement, and care coordination services. The teams will operate under the State Office of Mental Health.
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
WKTV
New York commission approves $672M program to help customers pay past-due utility bills
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a debt relief program that will help more than half a million residents and small businesses pay off past-due electric and gas utility bills from the pandemic. The program will provide $672 million to 478,000 residential customers...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
The NYS Department Of Labor Receives $9.1 Million Unemployment Insurance Grant For Underserved Communities
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to promote equitable access to New York’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan...
Major climate bill revived by NY legislators to charge Big Oil for greenhouse gas pollution
Smoke and flames rise from an explosion at an oil storage refinery on Feb. 21, 2003 on Staten Island The bill aims to bring in a total of $75 billion over a 25-year period. [ more › ]
