delawarebusinessnow.com
Carney delivers State of the State address
Governor Carney on Thursday delivered his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly. “I can confidently say that because of the work we’ve done together, the state of our state is strong, and will only get stronger in the years ahead,” said Governor Carney. “If we continue working together – as we do in Delaware better than anyone else – we’ll build a future worthy of the next generation.”
WBOC
State Retirees Concerned About Future of Healthcare Benefits
DOVER, Del.- State retirees are speaking out about the future of their healthcare benefits once again. Earlier last year the Carney Administration planned to switch state retiree healthcare to a Medicare Advantage plan. A group of retirees, known as "RISE Delaware," protested the change for several weeks. The switch was...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Carney proposes 9% raise for teachers
Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced significant investments in public education across Delaware. Investments that will be included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget are:. A 3 percent raise for all who work in public education. A 9 percent raise for teachers. An increase of $15 million to Opportunity Funding,...
delawarepublic.org
Legislation increasing maximum weekly unemployment benefit clears House committee
A bill that would increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Delaware is released from the House Labor Committee. The proposal – House Bill 49 – would raise the maximum weekly unemployment from $400 to $450, and the funds necessary to pay the increased benefits would be paid from the Unemployment Trust.
WBOC
Gov. Carney Announces Pay Increase for Teachers
DELAWARE- Governor Carney has a plan to keep teachers in the first state. As we see the effects of a teacher shortage across the nation, Gov. Carney announced teacher salary increases of up to 9 percent. He spoke at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School in Dover, and said the good...
Bill to give police $20 million heads to House floor
A bill authorizing a one-time $20 million fund for Delaware police agencies to use for recruiting passed unanimously Wednesday through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday. In the same meeting, a bill that would create a separate offense for the theft of mail, including packages, from a residence was heard, but the vote outcome was not clear. ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Harker highlights the clout of the ‘eds and meds’ anchor economy
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker continues to see the anchor economy or “eds and meds” as a key component of the economy. Speaking at the annual Economic Forecast sponsored by the Lerner College at the University of Delaware and Lyons Companies on Wedneday Harker said education and health care are key elements of the economy. Unlike manufacturing and other sectors, healthcare and education jobs are anchored.
Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24
Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Carney announces 9% teacher raises
Gov. John Carney was so excited about raising teachers’ salaries that he couldn’t wait until Thursday’s state-of-the-state address. “We will not be outcompeted by states around us,” he said to a crowd of officials and students at Nellie Stokes Elementary Jan. 17 in the Caesar Rodney School District. “My budget that I’ll present next week will contain significant salary increases for the teachers in our state.”
delawarebusinessnow.com
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths last year
Tis week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's Ag Week highlights farmers markets and more
After two years of being held virtually, The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s annual ag week was held in-person last week in Harrington, bringing farmers like Josh Nash together to find ways to improve what they produce. “I expect to learn ways to keep the farm under control, keep weeds...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023
Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Senate passes bill addressing proposed changes to state retiree benefits, some retirees oppose the legislation
A bill seeking to address concerns about proposed changes to state retirees health care benefits passed the State Senate Wednesday. State Senators voted 17-3 in favor of the bill - with 1 ‘absent.’ If it also clears the House, it would add a state retiree and an additional representative from public sector unions to the State Employee Benefits Committee.
allamericanatlas.com
51 Fun Facts about Delaware (that most people don’t know!)
Whether you want some Delaware fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the First State, we’ve put together some facts about Delaware that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Delaware, one of the smaller...
Cape Gazette
Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns
The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
