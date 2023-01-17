ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delawarebusinessnow.com

Carney delivers State of the State address

Governor Carney on Thursday delivered his 2023 State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly. “I can confidently say that because of the work we’ve done together, the state of our state is strong, and will only get stronger in the years ahead,” said Governor Carney. “If we continue working together – as we do in Delaware better than anyone else – we’ll build a future worthy of the next generation.”
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

State Retirees Concerned About Future of Healthcare Benefits

DOVER, Del.- State retirees are speaking out about the future of their healthcare benefits once again. Earlier last year the Carney Administration planned to switch state retiree healthcare to a Medicare Advantage plan. A group of retirees, known as "RISE Delaware," protested the change for several weeks. The switch was...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Carney proposes 9% raise for teachers

Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced significant investments in public education across Delaware. Investments that will be included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget are:. A 3 percent raise for all who work in public education. A 9 percent raise for teachers. An increase of $15 million to Opportunity Funding,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Announces Pay Increase for Teachers

DELAWARE- Governor Carney has a plan to keep teachers in the first state. As we see the effects of a teacher shortage across the nation, Gov. Carney announced teacher salary increases of up to 9 percent. He spoke at Nellie H. Stokes Elementary School in Dover, and said the good...
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Bill to give police $20 million heads to House floor

A bill authorizing a one-time $20 million fund for Delaware police agencies to use for recruiting passed unanimously Wednesday through the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee Wednesday.  In the same meeting, a bill that would create a separate offense for the theft of mail, including packages, from a residence was heard, but the vote outcome was not clear.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Harker highlights the clout of the ‘eds and meds’ anchor economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker continues to see the anchor economy or “eds and meds” as a key component of the economy. Speaking at the annual Economic Forecast sponsored by the Lerner College at the University of Delaware and Lyons Companies on Wedneday Harker said education and health care are key elements of the economy. Unlike manufacturing and other sectors, healthcare and education jobs are anchored.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney to raise teacher salaries 9% starting in 2023-24

Classroom teachers in Delaware’s public schools will receive a 9% increase in their salary next school year. Others who work in education will receive a 3% raise. Those announcements came Tuesday from Education Secretary Mark Holodick during an event in which Gov. John Carney detailed the money he was investing in public education in next year’s budget, which starts July ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Carney announces 9% teacher raises

Gov. John Carney was so excited about raising teachers’ salaries that he couldn’t wait until Thursday’s state-of-the-state address. “We will not be outcompeted by states around us,” he said to a crowd of officials and students at Nellie Stokes Elementary Jan. 17 in the Caesar Rodney School District. “My budget that I’ll present next week will contain significant salary increases for the teachers in our state.”
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's Ag Week highlights farmers markets and more

After two years of being held virtually, The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s annual ag week was held in-person last week in Harrington, bringing farmers like Josh Nash together to find ways to improve what they produce. “I expect to learn ways to keep the farm under control, keep weeds...
HARRINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023

Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Senate passes bill addressing proposed changes to state retiree benefits, some retirees oppose the legislation

A bill seeking to address concerns about proposed changes to state retirees health care benefits passed the State Senate Wednesday. State Senators voted 17-3 in favor of the bill - with 1 ‘absent.’ If it also clears the House, it would add a state retiree and an additional representative from public sector unions to the State Employee Benefits Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
allamericanatlas.com

51 Fun Facts about Delaware (that most people don’t know!)

Whether you want some Delaware fun facts to use for a project or you want to impress people with your knowledge of the First State, we’ve put together some facts about Delaware that cover everything from weird laws to natural wonder to strange history. Delaware, one of the smaller...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Cape Gazette

Association is voice of Bayshore beaches, towns

The Bay Beach Association is seeking funds to continue its work and hire a consultant to address available funding in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act to mitigate ongoing issues experienced along the 27-mile Delaware Bayshore. Spokesman Ted Becker of Lewes said the association comprises the incorporated towns of...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
