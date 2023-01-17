Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Detroit Lions ‘highest-graded’ player and ‘biggest surprise’ of 2022
Who is the Detroit Lions’ highest-graded player of 2022?. Who is the Detroit Lions’ biggest surprise of 2022?. The 2022 NFL season is in the books for the Detroit Lions, and though they came up just short of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, they had some bright spots along the way. In fact, the Lions had quite a few players have solid seasons. Pro Football Focus recently released an article where they took a look at the “highest-graded” and “biggest surprise” of the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Detroit Lions players react to Ben Johnson breaking news
In case you missed it, some HUGE breaking news surfaced on Tuesday night as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly told NFL teams looking for a head coach that he is taking his hat out of the ring and that he plans to remain with the Lions. This is obviously great news for the Lions and their fans as Johnson is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Following the news, some Lions’ players reacted to Johnson returning for the 2023 season.
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again
Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
Arizona Cardinals reportedly interested in Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn
On Tuesday night, news broke that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has notified potential suitors that he has made the decision to remain with the Lions for the 2023 season. But, that does not mean the Lions are completely out of the woods when it comes to other NFL teams being interested in their coordinators, as the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.
Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion
The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s last three games after entering concussion protocol following Week 16.
2022 Detroit Lions Superlatives Part 2: Hype-Man, Class Clown & More
Please watch the video above. A.J. Reilly: Let’s talk about Hype Man. Why did we give this award, Eric?. Eric Vincent: It’s a lot of energy guys on this team. Uh, we know who the big leader, leader is in terms of energy is in terms of Dan Campbell and this is what you kind of need for young teams. You need those young inspirational pieces for leadership and to keep guys motivated every Sunday, especially when you’re playing meaningful football down the stretch. And our, I think our picks are spot on for this one actually.
Baltimore Ravens reportedly make decision on Lamar Jackson
There has been plenty of speculation that Lamar Jackson‘s days are numbered with the Baltimore Ravens and that they will attempt to trade him before the 2023 NFL Draft. In fact, Pro Football Focus recently put together a trade proposal that would send Jackson to the Detroit Lions for what would be an absolute haul. Now, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have already made a decision on Jackson.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Picks by Round
Where will the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks be?. Unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On the bright side, the Lions did win eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record on the season. And, along the way, they beat the Green Bay Packers twice to make sure Aaron Rodgers also has to watch the playoffs from his couch. With that being said, it is not time to start looking ahead to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Report: Detroit Lions could play in Germany in 2023
The 2022 season has concluded for the Detroit Lions, and as soon as they defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, we revealed the Lions’ home/away opponents for the 2023 regular season. On Thursday morning, news broke that five NFL teams will host (be the home team) international games during the 2023 season.
Predicting the winner of EVERY NFL Divisional Round matchup
The 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue this weekend and if you are a fan of football, you will be in heaven as there will be four NFL Divisional Round games to feast on. The action begins on Saturday afternoon with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Kansas City Chiefs and concludes on Sunday night with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Here are my picks for each and every NFL Divisional Round game this weekend.
Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America
A new study from Sidelines.io revealed the Dallas Cowboys as the richest sports team in America in 2022. According to the website, out of the 152 teams in the NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS, and NHL that were analyzed, the Dallas Cowboys ranked first, followed by the New England Patriots. Sideline’s research analyzed each team’s value, […]
Matt Weiss releases statement after getting fired by Michigan
On Friday afternoon, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released the following statement to announce that co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been fired: “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss,” the statement read from the athletic department. “Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.” Now, Weiss has taken to Twitter to release a statement of his own.
Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Divisional Round
After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to fire Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell. Of course, those are probably the same clowns who were pretty loud about how Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions’ starting QB. Well, the Lions proceeded to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022. Unfortunately, nine wins ended up being one game short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans
We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
