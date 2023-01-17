ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holts Summit, MO

krcgtv.com

Ribbon cutting held for Boone Public Health and Human Services new outreach van

Columbia — The Boone County Public Health and Human Services held a ribbon cutting for its new community outreach vehicle which will benefit underserved communities. Those in attendance heard from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and representatives of Boone Public Health and Human Services on how the new outreach will make health services more convenient.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton students donate stuffed animals to police department

Fulton honors students made a cuddly donation to the police department Wednesday after COVID regulations forced them to think outside of the "toy box". According to a Facebook post by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton High School National Honors Society students donated stuffed animals, originally meant to go to kids in hospitals, to the police department.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Cosmopolitan Club hosts 59th annual luncheon.

The Cosmopolitan Club of Jefferson City is hosting their 59th annual Pancake and Sausage Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Selinger Center, 212 Broadway St. in Jefferson City. The event has all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages as well as beverages for $10 GA and $5 for children...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Callaway County solar facility proposal under consideration

CALLAWAY COUNTY — Show Me Solar is interested in building a 250-megawatt solar generation facility near Kingdom City in Callaway County and is in the early phases of application. Mollie Freebairn, Executive Director of Show Me Solar, said that the approval of a project like this is needed to...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police ask for public's help to identify burglary suspect

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary that happened early Friday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, the burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. in the Cascades subdivision. The suspect entered a...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

A 3% sales tax on Recreational Marijuana will be on this April's ballot

New Bloomfield — With the passing of Amendment 3 legalizing the licensing and purchasing of Recreational Marijuana in Missouri, residents of both Columbia and Cole County will be voting on a 3% sales tax in this April 4th's Election. The proposal was approved Tuesday evening. The sales tax would...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City credit union robbed at gunpoint

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police said they were investigating an armed robbery at River Region Credit Union. They said just before 9 am Thursday, 911 dispatchers got a call reporting a robbery at the credit union on West Truman Boulevard. The employee said a male entered the business...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Department of Corrections will conduct autopsy after inmate death

Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Donald Morris, 77, was serving a 79-sentence for three counts of kidnapping and armed criminal action and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree attempted murder out of St. Louis County.
krcgtv.com

Lincoln University shows off new golf facility

Jefferson City — The Lincoln University Golf team unveiled its brand new golf facility Wednesday afternoon. Some major features include two fully interactive golf simulators, improved flooring, lockers for LU golfers and new equipment. The upgrade was made possible due to a $100,000 donation from the Kwame Foundation. See...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Funeral set for Columbia murder victim Sammy Clemons

COLUMBIA — A Mizzou student who was stabbed to death before having his body burnt on a firepit will be buried Saturday. Prosecutors said Emma Adams, 20, murdered Sammy Clemons, 21, in a northwest Columbia home last week. Adams said she killed Clemons in self-defense. Clemons was a 2020...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Structure demolitions along Jefferson City's Capitol Avenue are underway

Demolitions to homes and buildings around Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City have begun after no interest was garnered to rehabilitate the properties through private contracts. The project will demolish eight historic homes in Jefferson City around Capitol Avenue, and at the cross sections of Capitol and Adams, and Capitol and Commercial. The addresses scheduled for demolition are 109 Adams St, 404 E Capitol Ave, 114 Jackson St, 410/416 E Capitol Ave, 517 E. Capitol Ave, and 415 Commercial Way.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two charged for ripping copper wiring out of Stoutland home

Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested two women, saying they ripped copper wires from a home. On Tuesday, someone called deputies to a home on Marshall Road in Stoutland. The caller said there were several cars at a home the person knew to be unoccupied. Deputies found Ashley M. Blackburn, 22,...
STOUTLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Murder suspect Keith Comfort appears in court before trial begins next month

BOONE COUNTY COURTHOUSE — A Columbia man scheduled to go on trial next month for the high-profile murder of his wife appeared in court Thursday. 41-year-old Keith Comfort stood before Boone County Judge Jeff Harris through jail video. Prosecutors charged Comfort with second-degree murder for the 2006 death of...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Missouri rallies past No. 25 Arkansas 79-76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.
COLUMBIA, MO

