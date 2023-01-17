Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting held for Boone Public Health and Human Services new outreach van
Columbia — The Boone County Public Health and Human Services held a ribbon cutting for its new community outreach vehicle which will benefit underserved communities. Those in attendance heard from Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and representatives of Boone Public Health and Human Services on how the new outreach will make health services more convenient.
Fulton students donate stuffed animals to police department
Fulton honors students made a cuddly donation to the police department Wednesday after COVID regulations forced them to think outside of the "toy box". According to a Facebook post by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton High School National Honors Society students donated stuffed animals, originally meant to go to kids in hospitals, to the police department.
Columbia Art League's first show of the year centers around food and culture
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Art League opened it's first show of the year called "Nibble" Tuesday, and the executive director said the exhibition centers around culture and food in Columbia. The non-profit announced a reception for the show taking place Friday, January 20 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Kelsey...
Church leaders, advocates celebrate Afghan refugees one year anniversary in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday evening, church leaders and advocates in Jefferson City gathered at First United Methodist Church to commemorate and reflect on the one year anniversary of Afghan refugees becoming fellow members of the community. Catholic Charities Executive Director Dan Lester described the impact of welcoming the refugees...
Jefferson City Cosmopolitan Club hosts 59th annual luncheon.
The Cosmopolitan Club of Jefferson City is hosting their 59th annual Pancake and Sausage Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Selinger Center, 212 Broadway St. in Jefferson City. The event has all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages as well as beverages for $10 GA and $5 for children...
'I just never thought we would be this': Next-door business owner on credit union robbery
JEFFERSON CITY — An investigation is now underway after a bank robbery occurred at River Region Credit Union Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, investigators continue to follow up on leads from the robbery. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information. The Jefferson City Communications...
Callaway County solar facility proposal under consideration
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Show Me Solar is interested in building a 250-megawatt solar generation facility near Kingdom City in Callaway County and is in the early phases of application. Mollie Freebairn, Executive Director of Show Me Solar, said that the approval of a project like this is needed to...
'A funny, caring, family protector': Mother of Jefferson City man killed Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY — The family of a Jefferson City man who was shot and killed on Saturday is speaking out about social media and its translation to violence in the state. On Saturday, Michael Burns, 27, was killed near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison streets. Jefferson City Police responded to the scene at 12:01 p.m. and attempted to resuscitate Burns, which was unsuccessful.
Columbia Police ask for public's help to identify burglary suspect
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in relation to a burglary that happened early Friday morning. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department's Facebook page, the burglary happened at 1:30 a.m. in the Cascades subdivision. The suspect entered a...
A 3% sales tax on Recreational Marijuana will be on this April's ballot
New Bloomfield — With the passing of Amendment 3 legalizing the licensing and purchasing of Recreational Marijuana in Missouri, residents of both Columbia and Cole County will be voting on a 3% sales tax in this April 4th's Election. The proposal was approved Tuesday evening. The sales tax would...
Jefferson City credit union robbed at gunpoint
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police said they were investigating an armed robbery at River Region Credit Union. They said just before 9 am Thursday, 911 dispatchers got a call reporting a robbery at the credit union on West Truman Boulevard. The employee said a male entered the business...
Department of Corrections will conduct autopsy after inmate death
Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Donald Morris, 77, was serving a 79-sentence for three counts of kidnapping and armed criminal action and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree attempted murder out of St. Louis County.
Lincoln University shows off new golf facility
Jefferson City — The Lincoln University Golf team unveiled its brand new golf facility Wednesday afternoon. Some major features include two fully interactive golf simulators, improved flooring, lockers for LU golfers and new equipment. The upgrade was made possible due to a $100,000 donation from the Kwame Foundation. See...
Funeral set for Columbia murder victim Sammy Clemons
COLUMBIA — A Mizzou student who was stabbed to death before having his body burnt on a firepit will be buried Saturday. Prosecutors said Emma Adams, 20, murdered Sammy Clemons, 21, in a northwest Columbia home last week. Adams said she killed Clemons in self-defense. Clemons was a 2020...
Structure demolitions along Jefferson City's Capitol Avenue are underway
Demolitions to homes and buildings around Capitol Avenue in Jefferson City have begun after no interest was garnered to rehabilitate the properties through private contracts. The project will demolish eight historic homes in Jefferson City around Capitol Avenue, and at the cross sections of Capitol and Adams, and Capitol and Commercial. The addresses scheduled for demolition are 109 Adams St, 404 E Capitol Ave, 114 Jackson St, 410/416 E Capitol Ave, 517 E. Capitol Ave, and 415 Commercial Way.
Two charged for ripping copper wiring out of Stoutland home
Camden County Sheriff's deputies arrested two women, saying they ripped copper wires from a home. On Tuesday, someone called deputies to a home on Marshall Road in Stoutland. The caller said there were several cars at a home the person knew to be unoccupied. Deputies found Ashley M. Blackburn, 22,...
Murder suspect Keith Comfort appears in court before trial begins next month
BOONE COUNTY COURTHOUSE — A Columbia man scheduled to go on trial next month for the high-profile murder of his wife appeared in court Thursday. 41-year-old Keith Comfort stood before Boone County Judge Jeff Harris through jail video. Prosecutors charged Comfort with second-degree murder for the 2006 death of...
High school girls basketball highlights and scores, January 19th
New Bloomfield — Major CMAC action when Jefferson City clashed with Battle Thursday evening. Capital City and New Bloomfield also took the court. Check out the highlights and scores in the video above!
Missouri rallies past No. 25 Arkansas 79-76
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4.
Don't look now, but revamped Falcons have won seven straight
Wardsville — Central Missouri and the rest of the state had to breathe a sigh of relief. No Northweather, no chance, it was finally time for Blair Oaks basketball to head south for the winter. Not so fast, my friends. Playing without the benefit of one, or both, of...
