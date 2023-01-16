ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiffing Up 495 Amherst Street

Owning a historic building is a big responsibility. Throughout Buffalo’s commercial districts there are examples of good and bad building owners. Good building owners, like Mike Maywalt, take a special pride in their ownership responsibilities. Recently, Mike embarked upon a significant restoration effort of 495 Amherst Street in Black Rock, home to Maywalt Realty Group.
Interview with Vicky Johnson-Dahl of Buffalo in 50 Maps

When I first wrote about the book Buffalo in 50 Maps, which was written and charted by Vicky Johnson-Dahl, and published by Belt Publishing, I couldn’t help but think about the ways that the information was garnered. Much to my surprise, a few days after posting the article, I was presented with an opportunity to interview Vicky about the process.
Dare to Repair is back offering free fixes in 2023!

When your stuff breaks, don’t ditch it – fix it! Don’t know how? The fixers with Dare to Repair will show you. Join The Tool Library and Buffalo Recycles for their January Dare to Repair Cafe on Saturday, January 21st at 11AM at the Tosh Collins Community Center in South Buffalo.
Repurposed Plys at The Guild @ 980

Art comes in all shapes, sizes, and colors. For skateboarder Tyler Stier, his artistic talent is upcycling old skateboards into usable and cherished objects. His business is called Repurposed Plys. Stier, who is from Buffalo, has been skating the streets of this city for the last 19 years. He is...
Encore World Premiere of Lake Effect @ The Screening Room Cinema & Arts Café

What is the secret of the mysterious monster killing Western New Yorkers during a historic snowstorm?. From the producer of Snow Shark: Ancient Snow Beast and The Legend of Six Fingers, comes a film of a lifetime, especially if you’re from Buffalo. This is the film that has it all – killer beasts, blizzards… and a Western New York that eats this stuff up.
