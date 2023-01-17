Read full article on original website
Related
Communities support recycling, but contamination still an issue
ODESSA, Texas — Whether it's plastic, aluminum or paper, almost all of it can be recycled if you do it right. However, when something is put into recycling that's not supposed to be in there, that's when it becomes a issue. "It is so important to recycle right, I...
cbs7.com
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Intersection of Garfield, Louisiana to be closed for 6 weeks
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning citizens about an upcoming intersection closure. Starting Jan. 23, the intersection of Garfield St. and Louisiana Ave. will be closed. The city says the project is expected to take around six weeks. During this period, crews will be working on...
City of Midland issues traffic alert for intersection of Garfield and Louisiana
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of Garfield Street and Louisiana Avenue as part of a road project. Beginning Monday, January 23, the intersection will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Michigan Avenue, Golf Course Road, or Cuthbert Avenue. The project is expected to […]
Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy received a generous donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership. The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
cbs7.com
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
ICYMI: Sheriff showdown at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The 2023 Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo may have come to an end last week, but we are still enjoying the photos from the Sheriff Showdown between Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner. The pair competed in an air-guitar battle and showed off some incredible dance moves, […]
Midland Parks and Recs Commission discusses improvements at William-Sam Skatepark
MIDLAND, Texas — The topic of the William-Sam Memorial Skate Park located at Beal Park was at the center of much of the discussion Tuesday for the Midland Parks and Rec Commission. Concerned mom and Midland Skatepark Association representative, Christina Cockrell, was very vocal about a skate park her...
West Texas FC brings semi-pro soccer back to Midland/Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — It's been a while since there's been a soccer club in the Permian Basin. The Midland/Odessa Sockers were an inactive member of National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) in 2022, and announced that the team would be put up for sale. The team's Facebook page announced that...
Faudree Road traffic to be moved to new paved roadway on January 22
ODESSA, Texas — The Faudree Road traffic will be moved to the new paved roadway on January 22. The 56th street between Sleepy Hollow St. and Faudree Road will be closed to traffic during the final parts of the first phase. The first phase of the construction will also...
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!
Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
Is it safe to eat the fish from the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park?
MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier this January, trout was restocked at the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. For those unfamiliar with the process, the city will be doing this more than once throughout the year. “In early January we stock both Beal Park and C.J. Kelly ponds...
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption events at Crunch Fitness
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding adoption events on January 24 and 25 at Crunch Fitness. The events will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day and the Crunch Fitness is located at 2008 E 42nd Street. The adoption fee is $27 cash only.
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Military Veteran Peer Network raising funds to bury unattended veterans from Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland veterans need one last push to get to their final resting place. The Military Veteran Peer Network is raising funds to bury these two "unattended veterans". Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin. David McGivney was a construction worker and a...
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Dennison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
Residents in west Midland concerned about potential housing expansion
MIDLAND, Texas — If you live in the Legacy neighborhood in west Midland, there are a few items on the agenda for Tuesday's Midland Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that could affect you. Residents of the neighborhood are upset about the possible expansion of houses in the area. Ramon...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0