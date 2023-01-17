ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy received a generous donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership. The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found

Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ICYMI: Sheriff showdown at Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The 2023 Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo may have come to an end last week, but we are still enjoying the photos from the Sheriff Showdown between Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and Midland County Sheriff David Criner. The pair competed in an air-guitar battle and showed off some incredible dance moves, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas

There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
ODESSA, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again searched the area near the 1700 block of East Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During the search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy