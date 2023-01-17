Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2023 Detroit Tigers ZiPS projections are about as expected
2023 Detroit Tigers ZiPS projections inside the numbers:. Last week the Steamer Projections were released for the Detroit Tigers and they weren’t necessarily pretty. Today, Dan Szymborski of Frangraphs released his 2023 Detroit Tigers ZiPS projections, and they’re to be as expected. Why It Matters:. ZiPS projected the...
Detroit Tigers Jung, Perez ranked as top-10 2B prospects
The Detroit Tigers farm system isn’t really much to write home about. With only one prospect ranked in Baseball America’s Top-100 prospects, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris is tasked with rebuilding (though we’re not saying it) the rebuild; a rebuild that began in 2017. However, according to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Jace Jung and Wenceel Perez are top-10 prospects as second basemen.
Detroit Red Wings’ latest offer to Dylan Larkin ‘not received well’
Dylan Larkin who is now 26, is now in the final year of his five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. Larkin has made it pretty clear that he wants to continue playing for the Red Wings past his current contract, but according to a report from David Pagnotta, there is a ‘sizeable gap’ in contract negotiations between the two sides. There is no question about it that both Larkin and the Red Wings would like to continue their marriage, but for that to happen, they will have to come to an agreement.
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again
Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
Report: Detroit Lions give Ben Johnson large raise to return for 2023 season
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was arguably the hottest name out there when it came to potential NFL head-coaching candidates until he made a huge decision. According to reports, Johnson has told NFL teams considering him as their next coach that he has decided to remain with the Lions for the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions: 2022 Rookie Report
The Detroit Lions received significant contributions from their rookies in 2022 which led to a vast improvement over the span of the year and a 9-8 record. After their rookie year, this draft class appears to be a masterclass by Brad Holmes. Each rookie has found ways to contribute already and several should be core pieces going forward. Let’s review how each draft pick fared in their debut.
Alex Anzalone has perfect analogy for Detroit Lions’ defensive turnaround
What analogy did Alex Anzalone make about the Lions’ defense?. When we look back at the Detroit Lions 2022 season, we will remember their slow start as they went just 1-6 in their first seven games, but, we will definitely remember the final ten games as they went 8-2 in those games. Possibly the biggest reason why the Lions won eight of their final ten games of the season is that their defense turned things around in a big way. LB Alex Anzalone recently spoke about the defensive turnaround, and he had a great analogy to describe it.
Gridiron Heroes: The Detroit Lions official fight song [Video]
If you have ever been to a Detroit Lions football game, you are almost certainly familiar with the song that is belted out whenever they score. That song, of course, is “Gridiron Heroes,” and it is sung enthusiastically by Theo Spight. For quite a while, there has been a low-quality version of “Gridiron Heroes” floating around on YouTube, but it was kind of tough to hear. Well, that problem has been solved as Spight himself has recorded and uploaded a clean version so that you can listen to it whenever you choose to do so.
Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
Detroit Lions assistant selected to coach in Reese’s Senior Bowl
The 2022 Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record, but there is no question about it that they have some holes to fill if they want to take another step forward in 2023. One of those holes is at the cornerback position, and you can bet the Lions will be looking long and hard at the defensive back prospects leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. Well, the Lions will have a little advantage as one of their coaches has been selected to coach in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Report: Detroit Lions could play in Germany in 2023
The 2022 season has concluded for the Detroit Lions, and as soon as they defeated the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, we revealed the Lions’ home/away opponents for the 2023 regular season. On Thursday morning, news broke that five NFL teams will host (be the home team) international games during the 2023 season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown explains what he wants more of with Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown may only have two full seasons under his belt, but he already plays like a seasoned veteran. In fact, St. Brown has quickly become one of the most productive and most-reliable receivers in the entire NFL. In fact, during the 2022 season, St. Brown set a Lions’ franchise record by becoming the youngest player to catch 100 passes and have over 1,000 yards in a single season. But, that does not mean Amon-Ra is completely satisfied with his usage.
Detroit Lions players react to Ben Johnson breaking news
In case you missed it, some HUGE breaking news surfaced on Tuesday night as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly told NFL teams looking for a head coach that he is taking his hat out of the ring and that he plans to remain with the Lions. This is obviously great news for the Lions and their fans as Johnson is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Following the news, some Lions’ players reacted to Johnson returning for the 2023 season.
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
2022 Detroit Lions had youngest roster by wide margin
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, most believed the Detroit Lions would take a big step forward from the previous year when they won only three games. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start to their season, and though they finished by winning eight of their final ten games, it was not quite enough to earn a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Divisional Round
After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to fire Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell. Of course, those are probably the same clowns who were pretty loud about how Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions’ starting QB. Well, the Lions proceeded to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022. Unfortunately, nine wins ended up being one game short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team
The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist For Pepsi Rookie Of The Year
Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end for the Detroit Lions, has been named a finalist for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. The announcement comes after a standout debut season for the former Michigan Wolverines standout. Why It Matters. Being named a finalist for the Pepsi Rookie of...
Detroit Red Wings interested in acquiring Bo Horvat from Canucks
Could the Detroit Red Wings trade for Vancouver Canucks captain, Bo Horvat prior to the NHL trade deadline? Heading into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, most believed the Red Wings had a better chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick than even sniffing a spot in the playoffs. Well, we have passed the midway point of the season, and though the Red Wings still have a lot of work to do to earn a playoff spot, they have certainly played better than many thought they would heading into the season. With the NHL trade deadline not too far down the road, it will be interesting to see what Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman does.
RECAP: Bulls blow out Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108
The Detroit Pistons struggled on both ends of the floor as they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls 126-108 at the Accor Arena in Paris. The Pistons are now 12-36, owning the worst winning percentage in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the NBA. The teams with the three worst winning percentages in the NBA will have an equal 14% chance of landing the top pick in the 2023 draft lottery.
