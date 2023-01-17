Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Homelessness in lower Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds joined us to preview this week’s episode of Perspectives about homelessness in Lower Alabama. The mission of Housing First, Inc. is to end homelessness in southwest Alabama. Their approach to serving people experiencing homelessness, recognizes a homeless person must first be able to access a decent, safe place to live, that does not limit length of stay (permanent housing), before stabilizing, improving health, reducing harmful behaviors, or increasing income.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
wbrc.com
Authorities searching for missing St. Clair County woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman missing from the Chula Vista Mountain area. Pamela Jaye, a 42-year-old white female, was seen leaving her residence in the early morning hours of January 19. She was last seen in the Tuscaloosa area near DCH Medical Center.
Moody landfill fire: Time to dress for dystopian stress, Alabama
"Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won't go away," writes Al.com's Dennis Pillion. "For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight."
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. The subvariant is emerging at […]
USDA to distribute rabies vaccine baits in Alabama for raccoons
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – This weekend, Jan. 20-23, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute oral rabies vaccine baits from low-flying helicopters and planes hoping to lure raccoons to ingest the medicine. These baits are about the size of a matchbox and are coated with fishmeal...
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
wbrc.com
Insurance agent says homeowners can expect insurance rates to rise because of tornadic activity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While central Alabama continues to get hit by tornadoes, an insurance agent says insurance carriers aren’t pulling out of the area. Thousands of homeowners across the south no longer have home insurance because some insurers are pulling out of parts of states like Florida and Louisiana.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
utv44.com
Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
apr.org
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama." An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" “I got all my equipment in the back of the Honda CRV. How’s that for efficiency and good engineering?” asked Len Strozier during a quiet morning in a wooded area on the Black Warrior River, north of Tuscaloosa. He's getting ready to go to work.
WALA-TV FOX10
AEMA to request federal aid for other storm-hit areas of state
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - People in north Mobile County are wondering if they are going to get federal assistance after last week’s deadly tornadoes. FEMA agents are going door to door in Dallas and Autauga counties this week helping residents there. The Alabama Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday...
