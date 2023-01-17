Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets’ Buck Showalter dishes on Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Steve Cohen, more | Klapisch
If anyone knows how it feels to be gutted in October, it’s Buck Showalter. His 1995 Yankees and 2022 Mets both lost early-round elimination games, ruining otherwise terrific seasons. But the response from Buck’s bosses couldn’t have been more striking. Showalter wept after coming up short against...
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Signs Interesting Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
One writer's bold prediction has Angels star Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers next offseason, but the bold part is when you look at his predicted contract terms.
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams
Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/18/23: Yuli Gurriel nearing deal; Pablo López for Luis Arraez?
Tuesday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) had a sacrifice fly and came off the bench to catch. For the second time, free agent Yuli Gurriel met with the Marlins, reports Alejandro Villegas of Five Reasons Sports (Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase mentioned their previous meeting). There is serious mutual interest, according to Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer, and a deal could get finalized soon. First base is a thin position for the Marlins and they’ve been targeting contact hitters throughout this offseason. I’d expect the two-time World Series champ to be attainable on a slightly cheaper one-year deal than what Carlos Santana got from the Pirates ($6.75 million guarantee).
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
Pham had a short stint in Boston in 2022 after being acquired by the Red Sox from the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 34-year-old appeared in 53 games with the Red Sox in 2022...
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Red Sox Sign Outfielder Away From Division Rival To Bolster Depth
The Boston Red Sox seemingly signed outfielder Raimel Tapia after one season with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary WR Hines Ward Using XFL To Prove Himself As A Head Coach
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Hines Ward worked hard to become a Pro Bowl-level talent and now he’s sharing his experience with players on the San Antonio Brahams of the XFL, as the team’s head coach, to help them reach or get back to the highest level. His focus is on imparting his knowledge to the guys on his roster, but he’s also out to prove he can win a championship and get back to the NFL as a coach.
Comments / 0