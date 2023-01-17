Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Los Angeles Lakers season is officially done after loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers looked to extend their winning streak on Dr. Jerry Buss night, taking on the Sacramento Kings for the final time this season. It’s getting to the point these days where the Lakers are who they are. They are below .500 with a very flawed team. This game here was a perfect illustration of how inconsistent this team really is. They can’t go 48 minutes with solid team basketball.
Kwame Brown On Michael Jordan’s Mentality As A 39-Year-Old: “He Thought That If He Could Get Go The Playoffs, He Could Win A Championship.”
Kwame Brown reveals Michael Jordan wanted to win an NBA Championship even as a 39-year-old.
SB Nation
Why trading D’Angelo Russell is so complicated for the Timberwolves
A quick trivia question: how many guards are currently averaging 17 points, six assists, and shot better than 36 percent from three-point range?. The answer is six: Tyrese Haliburton, Darius Garland, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Jalen Brunson ... and D’Angelo Russell. Several of those guards are in the All-Star...
Detroit Pistons: Remaining strength of schedule for the tankers
The Detroit Pistons are officially at the point of their season where fans start calculating lottery odds and giving up on any misguided dreams of sniffing the play-in tournament. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the league after embarrassing themselves against the Bulls in Paris and are one of...
Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
8 Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings officially decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Wednesday evening, and now they are officially back on the search for a new DC for the 2023 season. Here are 8 defensive coordinator options for the Vikings next season. 1. Jim Leonhard. Jim Leonhard has...
The Vikings and Their Sneaky Champagne Problems
The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2022 season on Wednesday as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell held a year-end press conference. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell explained the team is evaluating the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, affirmed its initial offseason commitment to quarterback Kirk Cousins, and chatted about champagne problems.
Video of ex-Gophers coach Tim Brewster has gone viral
Brewster is part of Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado.
The Vikings Could Look Back to Last Year’s Candidates to Find 2023’s Defensive Coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings decided that they will indeed not move forward with Ed Donatell at defensive coordinator into the 2023 NFL season. That means, for the second year in a row, they will be searching for a new DC. Perhaps the Vikings could look back to 2022’s candidates in order to find their coordinator for 2023, though. Here are three that could be in the running once again.
Caitlin Thielen says husband Adam wants to 'feel valued as a receiver'
"Adam wants opportunities to show what he can do and feel valued as a receiver..."
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
2024 Illinois running back Jaydon Wright is loving Minnesota Football
"I got to tour the Minnesota campus, meet all the new coaching staff, take a photo shoot, spend the entire day with the new running backs coach and watch a amazing basketball game," 2024 Illinois running back Jaydon Wright said about his Gopher Junior Day visit on Monday. "I also spoke with Coach Fleck a lot, but getting to know coach Nic McKissic-Luke was amazing. He gave me a great tour on campus for it being my first actual tour around there. He said he loves my film and the person I am outside of football. He will push me to be the best I can be everyday. He also told me that his #1 rule is to show up everyday and give him my all and best. He also said that I am the person they truly want and I can do something great there!
FanSided
305K+
Followers
600K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1