San Francisco, CA

New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Dungy explains why Cowboys have 'little chance' to beat 49ers

Immediately after the Dallas Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, predictions came pouring in for what was next for America’s Team. The 49ers and Cowboys will continue their storied rivalry Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. While fans and media point to stats and skill to compare the teams and their predictions of who will win, Tony Dungy had a different take on the outcome.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’

At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.”   After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics

Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
BOSTON, MA

